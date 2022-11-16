Hunter Valley News
Upper Hunter Veterans Golf Association Golf Report: 29 Vets tee off for first round in championship

November 16 2022 - 2:00pm
Upper Hunter Vets tee off for first round in championship

Twenty-nine Vets played their usual stroke and putting event plus the first round of their championships at the excellent Aberdeen Golf Club on Tuesday, November 15.

