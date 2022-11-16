Upper Hunter Vets tee off for first round in championship

Twenty-nine Vets played their usual stroke and putting event plus the first round of their championships at the excellent Aberdeen Golf Club on Tuesday, November 15.
It was great to have Col Solway back with us after three years away plus Jim Elder and defending A-grade champion Les Cuttriss.
Buzz Pascoe did best in the usual nett event to win with nett 70 from Chris Constable second 71 C/B, third George Campbell 71 C/B, fourth Bruce Robinson 72 C/B and fifth Mick McCormick 72.
Balls went to Graham Turvey, Geoff Ferguson and Dec Partridge 73 and on 74 President Paul Gorman, Russell Jukes and Paul Constable where the CBs ran out.
The best scratch score was recorded by Bruce Robinson C/B with 81 off the stick.
The putting wine kindly donated by the Aberdeen Sport and Recreation Club was won by Vice Captain Graham Turvey with 25 putts.
The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley was won by Geoff Barton.
NTPs 4th Col Solway 13th Paul Constable 7th Russell Jukes 9th/18th Chris Constable
CHAMPIONSHIPS
FUTURE GAMES
Don't forget the annual Presentation night on Wednesday, December 14, 6.30pm for 7pm start at Aberdeen. Pay treasurer Bob the $20 fee.
