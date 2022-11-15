Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Calls for donations to Upper Hunter's 2NM Power FM Christmas Food and Toy Appeal

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
November 15 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers at the 2NM Power FM Christmas Food and Toy Appeal Christmas Day lunch last year. Picture supplied.

When a thirteen-year-old boy in foster care, who didn't believe in Christmas miracles, confessed to Muswellbrook's De-Anne Douglas that maybe he wasn't as unloved as he thought he was after enjoying the best Christmas he'd ever had, De-Anne knew what a difference a community can make.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.