When a thirteen-year-old boy in foster care, who didn't believe in Christmas miracles, confessed to Muswellbrook's De-Anne Douglas that maybe he wasn't as unloved as he thought he was after enjoying the best Christmas he'd ever had, De-Anne knew what a difference a community can make.
Every child deserves to feel loved at Christmas says De-Anne, and every year the Upper Hunter community comes together to deliver on that mission through the annual Christmas food and toy appeal.
In 2022 2NM Power FM Christmas Food and Toy appeal is back and De-Anne is calling on the community for their support once more.
"People are very giving and we couldn't do the work we do without the support of the community, they're amazing," said De-Anne, who among her many hats is also a Blackroo Community Indigenous Corporation volunteer.
"This community steps up year after year and if it wasn't for the community we live in, we wouldn't be able to do this appeal."
De-Anne says often people don't realise that even the smallest donations work toward making a big difference to those in need.
"People sometimes donate and say it's not much, but I don't think they realise what that 'not much' means".
The appeal accepts new and unused gifts and non-perishable food items, which they use to create hampers for families in need within the community. They also provide compassion hampers for those who may not need the financial support, but may have recently experienced a death in the family or news of a threatening health diagnosis.
The hampers include gifts for everyone in the family, including mum and dad. De-Anne said they also put together hampers for the elderly who might be celebrating Christmas Day on their own. All monetary donations were spent in the community.
Those with no where to go on Christmas Day were also welcome to join a special Christmas Day lunch, put on my De-Anne and her troop of local volunteers including heavy-weight support from Blackrock Industries.
"I don't want anyone to wake up on Christmas Day and not feel loved," De-Anne said.
In the 22-years De-Anne has been coordinating the Christmas food and toy appeal, it has expanded from helping around 30 families in the Muswellbrook area to last year helping more than 355 families in the wider Upper Hunter area.
De-Anne has set up a dedicated Facebook page for the appeal with all the information regarding where people can make donations and how they can apply for hampers.
Search 2NM Powerfm Christmas Food and Toy Appeal in Facebook to find the page.
