It was a close call for one Upper Hunter resident when his four-wheel-drive was washed from the causeway at Stewarts Brook east of Scone near Moonan Flat, following heavy rain on Monday.
Neighbour Malcolm Blank said he was relieved when the man manged to climb out the driver's-side window and swim to safety.
"He's just so dead-set lucky to be alive," Mr Blank said.
Mr Blank said due to circumstances around the death of a friend, his neighbour attempted to drive through the swollen brook to leave and travel to Newcastle.
He successfully drove through one causeway, but when he reached the second causeway decided it was too dangerous to cross and turned back to head home. In the meantime water on the first causeway had risen so much he was swept away.
Heavy rains throughout the year have lead to residents in Stewarts Brook being cut off by flood water around eight times this year, Mr Blank said. It's the most flooding he'd seen since moving to the property more than 30 years ago.
At that time there was an alternative access road which crossed through private property, including through Mr Blank's property.
Back then council assured him he could use the road during a flood. However, in the years since, new property owners have closed the access.
Mr Blank said the causeways were in need of improvements as they have started to sink over time, increasing the flood risk.
Upper Hunter Shire Mayor Maurice Collision sympathised with residents due to this year being one of the wettest seasons in history.
He said council was responsible for 13 crossings in the Stewart Brook area, but to put bridges across many of them wouldn't be financially feasible.
He mentioned there was funding many years ago for bridge development, but it fell over. He said council had spent an estimated $900,000 on maintenance of the Stewarts Brook Road over the past 10 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.