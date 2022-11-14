Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Monthly markets at Muswellbrook Showgrounds waits approval to be moved to a new day

By Laurie Sullivan
Updated November 15 2022 - 2:06pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monthly markets organiser, Pastor Garth Belford with his dachshund, Minnie. Holding the markets on the last Saturday of the month next year would allow him to lead his congregation every Sunday at Hope City Church. Picture by Laurie Sullivan.

The monthly markets at Muswellbrook Showgrounds may be moved to a new day in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.