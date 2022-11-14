The monthly markets at Muswellbrook Showgrounds may be moved to a new day in 2023.
While they will continue to run on the second Sunday, next month December 11, it's likely they will be moved to the last Saturday of the month when they resume in February.
The change has yet to be approved by the Upper Hunter Show Society, however markets organiser, Pastor Garth Belford held discussions with stall holders after last Sunday's markets and they had no problem with the change of day.
If the proposed move gets the go-ahead, no-one will be more pleased than Belford himself.
He admitted he was on the verge of walking away from his unpaid gig because it kept him from his congregation at Hope City Church, which runs services from a factory bay in Common Street.
Staging the markets on a Sunday meant leaving them in the hands of a stand-in pastor so he can organise and supervise as many as 80 stall holders, as well as ensuring the safety of the patrons who come in search of a bargain.
Missing the Sunday service had begun to weigh heavily on him.
"The church is where my real passion lies," Belford said.
"My congregation understands my commitment to the markets. They're ok with another pastor being there in my place, but I miss being there with them."
His church runs Extreme Youth. The youth group members stepped up to operate the market's only food stand, cooking breakfast for the stall operators, who set up before dawn, as well as cranking out food for hungry patrons.
They also had to missed the church service every second Sunday - another reason Belford felt that after almost six years his time as market organiser might be up.
In all that time, Belford has never taken a cent for his work.
As owners of the showground, the show society collects the modest revenue the markets generate.
But money was never his motivation. He simply believes every town needs a grassroots community markets.
"I love the community engagement that comes with running the markets," Belford said.
"Some stall holders have been coming every month since it started six years ago. So have many of the patrons - the markets are very important to all of them."
It's clear Belford that is the heart of the markets. He's a familiar sight in his signature trilby hat and his beloved dachshund, Minnie in tow. As we talk, he's constantly smiling, waving or returning the greetings of market regulars as they pass by.
These were no boutique city markets. Many of the stall operators are battlers; single operators, couples, family affairs.
Others are budding entrepreneurs who come from across the Hunter and Tablelands looking to gain market traction and hone their marketing skills. For them, Muswellbrook's markets are invaluable for getting the first-hand feedback that helps fine tune their products or services.
Also sprinkled among the stall holders are crafty pensioners looking to supplement their income selling all manner of home-made goods. The markets are a social outing and the potential to earn a few dollars to ease the mounting pressure of rising living costs.
"I'm very aware that the money makes a big difference to them," said Belford.
"It's another reason I was torn about giving it away. I'd hate to see that taken away from them."
When torrential rain meant the markets had to be cancelled in recent months, Belford copped abuse on Facebook from its faceless trolls.
That too can wear down your enthusiasm for what, after all, is a labour of love.
His showground brethren will be hoping - perhaps even praying - that the markets and Garth Belford remain.
