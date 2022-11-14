Carter named Scone's 'Mug of Mugs'

Scone golfers enjoyed pleasant conditions on Saturday, November 12 for the playing of the Scone RSL Group Monthly Mug and it was also the "Mug of Mugs".
In a field of 43 the November Mug winner was Jim Hobbs who had a great round for 67 nett.
Luke Stevens won A Grade with 37 points, Paul Smart with the second best score of the day won B Grade with 40 points.
Visitor David Prefrement won C Grade with 39 points.
The NTP's were won by Geoff Barton 0.83 metres on the 4th also winning a jackpot of 1 ball.
Brody Wilson won the 8th at 3.79 metres whilst Will Coward at 8 metres won the 13th and Robert Ryan at 10 metres won the 17th.
There was a clear winner in the Mug of Mugs with Garry Carter's 70 nett well ahead of the field with John Roe and Jeff Harrington next best with 74 nett.
The ball winners were: Jim Hobbs 41, Paul Smart 40, David Perfrement 39, Mick Reynolds 39, Kyle Smith, Garry Carter 38, Col Solway, Gordon Halliday, Luke Stevens 37, Mick Alsleben, Charlie Manning 36, Geoff Barton, Stuart Dawson 35, Andrew Dick, Will Coward, Brad Hockley and Jeff Harrington 34 points on a countback from four players.
In the Weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford concluding Friday, November 11, Scott Shann did best of the fifteen players having 39 points to be the winner.
He also won a ball along with Josh Davis 38, Adam Brayshaw 37, Andrew Parry-Okeden, Alister Fraser 36, Luke Stevens 34, Charlie Wintle 33 and Alister Fraser 32 points on a countback from Andrew Parry-Okeden and Tim Smith.
The ladies had a small field on November 10 due to many players being away at the NSW Senior Championships.
An 18 Hole Stableford was played sponsored by Skin & Beauty by Kylie. Fiona Simson was the winner with 37 points.
This week in Scone golf competitions, the popular weekly competition is on offer as usual.
The ladies will play an 18 Hole stableford on Thursday, November 20 again sponsored by Skin & Beauty by Kylie.
On Saturday, November 22 the day will be sponsored by James Archibald for an 18 Hole Stableford and the members will celebrate the achievements of both the lady and men golfers for the 2022 season at the presentation night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.