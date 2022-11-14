Hunter Valley News
Muswellbrook community remembers our fallen under the spring sunshine for Remembrance Day 2022

By Laurie Sullivan
Updated November 14 2022 - 11:49am, first published 11:20am
Local veterans and sub-branch members joined a sprinkling of locals to commemorate Remembrance Day in Muswellbrook on Friday, November 11.

