Mining giant Glencore's attempt to scour cash out of Muswellbrook Shire council over a Land and Environment court rates war gets the boot

By Gabriel Fowler
Updated November 14 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 12:00pm
Glencore's Mangoola open-cut coal mine, located 18 kilometres west of Muswellbrook.

MINING giant Glencore's attempts to scour tens of thousands in legal costs out of Muswellbrook Shire Council over a rates war has been slammed in the Land and Environment Court.

