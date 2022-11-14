LACHLAN Walmsley still gets "goosebumps" thinking about his intercept try at the World Cup, swapped jerseys with NRL pair Jack Wighton and Maika Sivo and would love to represent Scotland again at the 2025 tournament.
The Upper Hunter product, who qualified for the Bravehearts via his late grandfather, only just wrapped up his maiden international competition but has already peered ahead to France in three years time.
Scotland fell short of progressing to the knockout stage in England after losing all three pool games - Italy (28-4), Australia (84-0) and Fiji (30-14) - but Walmsley feels "better results" are achievable at the next World Cup.
"I love representing Scotland and my heritage. It's something I will always say yes to when the opportunity presents itself," Walmsley said.
"If I can keep good form for the next three years I'd love to be over in France playing again, with hopefully some better results."
Walmsley, a Newcastle Rugby League premiership winner with Souths in 2018, remains at English outfit the Halifax Panthers next season after signing a new deal earlier this year.
He was one of the leading try scorers in the second-tier Championship in 2022 and says "NRL and [English] Super League is just a dream, hopefully I get a chance".
Scottish winger Walmsley gained attention at the World Cup after scoring a length-of-the-field intercept against Fiji in what was the Bravehearts' last game.
"When I intercepted it [the ball] against Fiji I looked up and saw how far I had to go, the sense of relief when I knew I was home was something else but the roar of the crowd still gives my goosebumps thinking about it now," the 24-year-old said.
"It's a feeling that I won't ever forget."
Walmsley also crossed in Scotland's opener against Italy, meaning a four pointer on his World Cup debut.
His parents, Group 21 rugby league officials Simon and Jane, watched on from the stands at each fixture.
"To play against the best players in the world has been a dream and to score a few tries in front of my parents makes it that little bit more special," Walmsley said.
There were also some on-field souvenirs collected by Walmsley, who played juniors at both Merriwa and Scone.
"I kept my first jersey [Scotland] because of course the first one's always the most special, but I swapped Wighton and Sivo jerseys after the games," he said.
The World Cup continues with women's semi-finals in York on Tuesday (AEDT). Caitlan Johnston (Australia), Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly (New Zealand) and Anika Butler (PNG) were among the team lists.
