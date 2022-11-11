Motorbike rider suffers serious leg injuries in crash near Merriwa

A man seriously injured in a motorbike crash in the Upper Hunter in the early hours of Friday has been taken to hospital.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the single vehicle crash at Gungal, southeast of Merriwa, about 3.30am.
The 31-year-old motorbike rider had hit a guard rail and suffered serious lower leg injuries, a rescue chopper spokesperson said.
He was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
