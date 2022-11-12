Want to work from home? Love watching movies? Then this is the job for you.
Streaming service Prime Video Australia is on the hunt for a content junkie to fill a brand-new role: the Prime Video Buff.
The successful candidate will spend summer being paid to watch and recommend the latest Prime Video movies and TV shows to Australians.
The job offers a salary of up to $40,000 for three-months full-time work, as well as the benefit of working from home, red carpet access, and streaming the biggest Australian and international shows before they hit the streaming platform.
National research conducted for Prime Video Australia revealed the average Australian has watched 67 movies and TV series this year alone.
It also found 46 per cent of Aussies like it when artificial intelligence recommends content to them, while three in five (or 64 per cent) rely on word-of-mouth or expert recommendations to pick movies and TV shows.
Which is where the Prime Video Buff comes into play with the role aimed to cut through the plethora of content available to watch and help Prime customers find something new to enjoy.
Presenter and podcaster Osher Gunsberg is helping Prime Video recruit for the role with the third-party agency, and will be reviewing applications with a panel of Amazon Original stars and in-house experts.
"Just when you thought remote working was pretty good, along comes remote-control working," Gunsberg said.
"The candidate who snags the gig as the Prime Video Buff won't be a regular person, because this isn't a regular job.
"Prime Video is looking right across the country for someone who is truly film- and TV-obsessed, nothing less. A person who can quote every line in a classic rom-com, who loves an action thriller as much as a cult classic."
Prime Video Australia and New Zealand head Hushidar Kharas said the Prime Video Buff role was created to further help our customers discover something new-as choosing what to watch can be hard.
"We're looking for someone who lives and breathes entertainment to help customers find new content and genres that they normally might not pick. We see this as a real opportunity to uncover a new talent in entertainment, while further helping our customers unlock new TV shows and movies."
The Prime Video Buff applications close on November 28, with the successful candidate announced on December 5.
The successful applicant will be employed by the third-party agency engaged by Prime Video on a three-month maximum term contract.
Applications are now open at amazon.com.au/primevideobuff-apply
