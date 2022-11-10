Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Muswellbrook Squash Club: grand final time beckons

By Adrian Barwick
Updated November 11 2022 - 1:19pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Fairhurst (left) sneaks a peak to see where Michael Valantine (right) is hitting the ball to. Picture supplied.

Grand Final time beckons next Tuesday, November 15 with supper provided, so come on down and watch some great squash at the Denman Squash Centre from 6pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.