Grand Final time beckons next Tuesday, November 15 with supper provided, so come on down and watch some great squash at the Denman Squash Centre from 6pm.
If that's not enough squash, then pop up to Scone Squash Centre this Saturday from 9am for the Upper Hunter Squash Championships where the Men's A, B nd C Grade as well as the Ladies A Grade will be determined after a full day of round robin matches.
Lunch will be provided free, so family and friends and spectators are all welcome to come and enjoy the action.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts for the final ...
Edward Higgens Parkinson joined the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel and Railway Hotel on the bar stool to sit out the rest of the comp after Curtis Gant Betts dominated the night from the first match.
Linda "smooth operator" Barwick had EHP one up already pre-playing sub Mick "stop-start" Howard in a hard fought three sets.
The night got off in earnest with Bruce "boast to boast" Webber bamboozling Mick "wrong way" Jones to win in three giving EHP their second win.
Muswellbrook Workers Club match of the night went to Phil "speed racer" Allen up against Graeme "is that a wall?"
Nebauer and both players held nothing back attacking the ball with gusto at every opportunity.
In the end Graeme became too eager and made too many unforced errors to allow Phil to take the match in a tough three sets although any one of those sets could have gone the other way as both players fought for every point.
IN OTHER NEWS
Suddenly, bam, bam, bam and EHP had won the night but there were still matches to play. Sub Tanya "let me loose" Thompson had nothing to lose and took the first set against Luke "chain me up" McTaggart, but Luke got his groove back to take the match in an entertaining four sets.
With the match result no longer in doubt, Michael "in the bag" Valantine and Bill "you're going to need a bigger bag" Fairhurst were looking to the Upper Hunter Championships on Saturday as they played out an evenly contested five setter with Michael sneaking home 9-6 in a crowd pleasing fifth.
Next Tuesday Curtis Gant Betts take on Hunter Medical Practice in the Grand Final and if the major semi was anything to go by expect another 3 rubbers to 2 result but in whose favour?
Your guess is as good as mine.
See you on the courts
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.