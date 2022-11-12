Hunter Valley News
Cassilis farmer Shelley Piper wins Scone Literary Festival 2022 writing competition with story of her devastating bushfire experience

Updated November 12 2022 - 11:47am, first published 11:30am
Cassilis farmer Shelley Piper took first prize in the Scone Literary Festival 2022 Farmers' Short Story writing competition with her story about the bushfire that destroyed her farm in 2017. She will receive her award tonight (Saturday, November 12) at the Patrick White Oration event. Picture: Scone Literary Festival.

A self-proclaimed book worm, who loves reading, Cassilis farmer Shelley Piper wanted to flip the script and show that farmers are more than just "muddy gumboots and overalls" when she wrote her first short story and entered it into this year's Scone Literary Festival.

