New laws to bring harsher penalties for unattended personal belongings in public spaces came into effect this month

Updated November 10 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
Harsher penalties came into play this month for leaving things like shopping trolleys, unregistered cars and trailers, personal items, like bikes and kayaks, and stray stock animals unattended in public spaces. File a picture.

New laws are expected to save taxpayers around $10 million a year on the removal of unattended or unclaimed property from public spaces.

