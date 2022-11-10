New laws are expected to save taxpayers around $10 million a year on the removal of unattended or unclaimed property from public spaces.
In a bid to clean up public spaces of things like discarded shopping trolleys, unregistered cars and trailers, personal items, like bikes and kayaks, and stray stock animals, new Public Spaces (Unattended Property) Act 2021 and Public Spaces (Unattended Property) Regulation 2022 laws came into effect on November 1.
The new laws, which aimed to keep all public spaces safe, accessible and enjoyable, saw the biggest change to impounding laws in nearly 30 years, according to Muswellbrook Shire Council.
Harsher penalties and greater onus would be placed on owners to adequately manage personal items, vehicles and animals and there would be further limits on the circumstances and timeframes that these items could remain on public land.
The new laws were expected to reduce the costs of dealing with unattended property by an estimated $10.1 million every year.
Also in the news
To allow the public and businesses to become familiar and comply with the new laws, a grace period would apply until May 1, 2023.
Warnings rather than fines may be issued during this period, said council.
The new laws repeal and replace the outdated Impounding Act 1993 in an effort to create stronger incentives for people to take personal responsibility for their property in public and attend to their belongings in a reasonable timeframe - or face regulatory action.
In addition, the penalties for contravening this act are significantly higher than under the previous Impounding Act. The new laws were initiated following extensive consultation with councils and other regulatory authorities, industry, advocacy groups, other interested groups and members of the public.
More information can be found at Public spaces Unattended Property | Social Pinpoint (https://dpe.mysocialpinpoint.com.au/unattended-property).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.