Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
What's on

Wendy McCarthy to deliver the 2022 Patrick White Oration at Scone Literary Festival

Updated November 10 2022 - 7:06pm, first published November 9 2022 - 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy McCarthy, AO is the keynote speaker at the Scone Film Festival's 2022 Patrick White Oration this Saturday, November 12.

Scone Literary Festival organisers are abuzz with excitement for the much anticipated attendance of Influential Australian, Wendy McCarthy, AO who will deliver the 2022 Patrick White Oration this Saturday, November 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.