Scone Literary Festival organisers are abuzz with excitement for the much anticipated attendance of Influential Australian, Wendy McCarthy, AO who will deliver the 2022 Patrick White Oration this Saturday, November 12.
Wendy will discuss what a Noble Laureate Means to a country girl, extol the virtues of country women and discuss the status of women and girls in contemporary Australia.
The Oration is the third, stand-alone event to be staged by the Scone Literary Festival. The first, in 2019, was given by award-winning, Australian author, Christos Tsiolkas, followed by General Sir Peter Cosgrove AK AC (Mil) CVO MC (Retd) in 2021.
Allen & Unwin recently released Wendy's memoir, Don't Be Too Polite, Girls tracing her life and career of one of Australia's most influential women.
Wendy has made her mark on Australia in many extraordinary ways. For more than 50 years, she has been on the leading edge of feminism and corporate and public life in this country and her trailblazing advocacy and leadership have made her a widely respected and revered figure.
Wendy is a woman who shaped her times as much as she was shaped by them, and now, at 80 years of age, in her memoir, she shares her remarkable life and achievements, and the lessons she learned.
EVENT DETAILS
WHAT: Patrick White Oration
WHEN: 5.30-7.30PM: The Oration will begin at 6.20PM.
WHERE: Scone Race Club
WHO: Wendy McCarthy, AO plus Deputy Mayor, UHSC, James Burns
