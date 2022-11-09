Hunter Valley News
Former Scone junior Jock Madden up for challenge at Brisbane Broncos

By Joel Gould
November 9 2022 - 4:00pm
Jock Madden during an indoor training session with the Broncos on Monday. Picture by Brisbane Broncos

New Brisbane playmaker Jock Madden has a long-term goal of being the club's starting halfback, but first up the former Upper Hunter product's goal is to make the top 17 alongside the electric Reece Walsh.

