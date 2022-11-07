National Recycling Week kicked off today, and while it traditionally runs from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 13, Muswellbrook Shire Council is encouraging everyone to think about "recycling" all year round for the benefit of the community.
Acting General Manager Derek Finnigan said "We all need to rethink our waste and see it as a resource that can be turned into new products. Keeping these materials in circulation for as long as possible benefits the environment by reducing the extraction of virgin materials for new products, as well as saving the water and energy it takes to make them."
The main recycling message is captured in the four "R's".
1. Refuse to purchase unnecessary items.
2. Reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.
3. Reuse, donate and repair items.
4. Recycle or divert items from landfill.
When using your waste bins, it is very important to put the right thing in the right bin. This simple task is essential to make recycling work as the end product is more highly valued.
Check out the Rethink Your Waste - Kerbside Bin Guide at: https://www.muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au/rethink-your-waste/
If the wrong items are consistently put into the wrong bin, even by mistake, the bin may be stickered and a letter to the resident with education materials.
The Community Recycling Centre at the Muswellbrook Waste & Recycling Centre accepts domestic quantities of the following problem wastes for free:
Mini Community Recycling Stations are available at Muswellbrook Library, Campbell's Corner and the Denman Craft Shop for the following items:
These items cannot go into any of the kerbside bins, so please visit the CRC at the Muswellbrook Waste & Recycling Centre, 252 Coal Road Muswellbrook: https://www.muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au/community-recycling-centre-crc/
For support to reduce the amount of waste you send to landfill contact Council's Sustainability Unit on 6549 3700 or email sustainability@muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au or go to council's website www.muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au
