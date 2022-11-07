At the final regular season PBR Australia event of the year, there was no rider more dominant than Lachlan Richardson.
The Gresford rider went a perfect two for two on Saturday, November 12 to be crowned the winner of the touring pro division event in Deepwater.
As action got underway in round one at the Deepwater Race Course, the seven-time PBR World Finals qualifier climbed aboard Amigo (Lazy G Bucking Bulls).
Reaching the requisite eight, Richardson was awarded 80 points, the fourth-best score of the round.
He then went toe-to-toe with Double Dealings (ST Bucking Bulls).
Conquering the bull, the home state hopeful was scored a round-winning 83 points to clinch the event win.
The golden finish earned Richardson a much-needed 27 national points.
While he remained number four in the race for the 2022 PBR Australia Championship, he climbed within 348 points of number one Aaron Kleier.
Kleier, from Queensland, is looking to claim a fifth consecutive national title, a feat no other rider in the history of PBR has achieved.
As the only other rider to cover both of his draws, Singleton's Jono Couling was second, collecting 16 national points.
Couling first rode Outback Cat (Lazy G Bucking Bulls) for 78 points, before going the distance atop Hurricane Sandy (Lazy G Sharman Partnership) for 74 points.
Tamworth rider Lachlan Slade finished third, earning 15 national points to crack the top 10 in the standings.
This year has been very busy for me, not just with the bull riding.- Cody Heffernan
Fourth was Tyson Smith from Walcha while Cody Heffernan finished the event fifth.
The 2016 PBR Australia Champion, also from Singleton, was scored 81 points on Thor (ST Bucking Bulls) in the opening round to net six national points.
Still number two in the nation, he is now 72.5 points back of number one Kleier.
"The season has been fairly solid. I've felt almost at my best a few times which is good but I'd like to finish off strong of course," Heffernan said. "I feel like I've put together a few good rides throughout the year."
Heffernan's fifth place finish comes off the back of his win at the PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour Tamworth Iron Cowboy event at AELEC on November 5.
The 24-year-old capped one of the most memorable weeks of his life with victory in the Iron Cowboy event two days after marrying his partner Ali Ross.
The win saw the Singleton cowboy close to within 80 points of Kleier in the 2022 PBR Australia Championship race.
"This year has been very busy for me, not just with the bull riding," he said.
Heffernan has enjoyed a successful season so far, with 10 podium placings from 23 outings.
The 2022 PBR Australia season will conclude in Townsville on November 25-26.
Grand final action inside the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre will begin at 8pm on the Friday and 7.30pm on the Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.