Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

The equestrian sporting community turned out in their finery for the 2022 Spring Horse Show at Muswellbrook Showground

By Laurie Sullivan
Updated November 7 2022 - 2:39pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trinette Crawford at the Spring Horse Show at Muswellbrook Showground on November 5, 2022. Photo by Laurie Sullivan.

Smartly turned out, not a hair out of place, and looking quietly confident as they awaited the steward's call. And, those were just the two-legged competitors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.