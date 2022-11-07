Hunter Valley News
Rugby League: Scone Thoroughbreds awarded Clayton Cup for first time in 43 years

November 7 2022 - 11:00am
The Scone Thoroughbreds' first grade side after winning the Hunter Valley Group 21 premiership. The club has now claimed the Clayton Cup.

The Clayton Cup has returned to Scone for the first time in 43 years following a dominant year on the paddock from the town's rugby league club.

