Congratulations to the organisers, players, and supporters for a wonderful Club Championships on Saturday, October 29.
The Royal Hotel Muswellbrook and Daryl's Equipment Hire sponsored a great day of squash action and congratulations to all the winners.
Any team missing out on the semi series can still come down to the courts and watch the action with the grand final night on November 15 providing a free supper as well as the squash. This will lead to our presentation night at the Royal on Friday, November 18 for good food and good company to be enjoyed by all.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts...
Edward Higgens Parkinson were in full battle mode to knock out Muswellbrook Royal Hotel and stay alive in the race to the major premiership.
Adrian "the tortoise" Barwick got the Royal off to a good start hanging on against Michael "the hare" Jones in a tough three sets but that's where the joy ended as Luke "he's everywhere" McTaggart and Bill "not on my watch" Fairhurst took back the lead against Kris "cupboard is bare" Agosto and Adrian "very slow tortoise" Barwick (stepping up for Chris "it hurts when I walk" Agosto).
Josh "wax on wax off" Oldham needed to win the keep the match alive but Graeme "crane kick" Nebauer and went rally for rally in the first game with Graeme keeping his nerve to win 10-8.
Graeme hit back everything to take the second 9-5 but Josh mixed it up to come back 9-6 in the third. There was plenty of toing and throwing in the fourth before Graeme edged out in the front to win the fourth and the match for EHP. The Royal Hotel now join the Railway Hotel on the sidelines to drown their sorrows for the next two weeks.
Hunter Medical Practice and Curtis Gant Betts had only two points separate them at the end of 15 rounds and the major semi was no exception.
Noman "poetry in motion" Jawaad got HMP off to a great start to overcome Michael "chopsticks" Valantine in three but Linda "on a mission" Barwick equalised with a tough three set win over Mick "proclaimers" (run 500 miles) Howard. Bruce "the apprentice" Webber gave CGB the lead after withstanding the first two sets against Belinda "you're fired" Stephens to win in a hard earned three sets.
This led to the Workers Club match of the round between HMP's Daryl "the heat is on" Coveny and CGB's Phil "calypso" Allen. Both players put it all out there for the first game going point for point with Daryl edging out Phil 10-8 in a thriller then took control to win the second 9-4.
Phil was only foxing though and stormed back 9-2, 9-1 to even the match up leaving the crowd glued to their seats for the final game. In the end, Daryl found another level to blast past Phil 9-3 in a highly entertaining match levelling the scores between both teams.
The last match saw super sub Anthony "crackerjack" Thompson overcome Ron "fast and furious" Harmer in three to get HMP through to the grand final.
Next Tuesday Curtis Gant Betts take on Edward Higgins Parkinson in the final for the right to play HMP the following week. Everyone is welcome down to the Denman courts from 6pm to enjoy the action.
See you on the courts.
