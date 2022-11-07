Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Scone Golf Club: Seven players to compete in Golf NSW Senior Championships at Tuncurry

By Lyn Banks
November 7 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seven from Scone set to tee off in Golf NSW championship

The last of the championship events for the year were played at Scone Golf Course on Sunday, November 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.