Seven from Scone set to tee off in Golf NSW championship

The last of the championship events for the year were played at Scone Golf Course on Sunday, November 6.
Mac Dawson and Matt Hobbs won the 18 Hole Men's Foursomes Championships with a round of 1 under par 71.
They were nine shots ahead of runners up Mick Alsleben and Wes Boyd who had 80.
In B-grade the champions were Matt Langan and Mick Soper who had 87, six shots ahead of Lindsay Hodge and Russell Jukes 93.
The C-grade champions were David Bradshaw and George Campbell who had 91 five ahead of Geoff Barton and Robert Ryan.
The nett winners of the Ross and Lyn Banks sponsored event were David Bradshaw and George Campbell 71 nett.
They also won a ball along with Mac Dawson and Matt Hobbs 711/2, Matt Langan and Mick Soper 74 and Lindsay Hodge and Russell Jukes 75 nett.
It was a lovely day for golf on Saturday, November 5 at Scone.
The course was looking great after further rain events with the fairways mown but with the rough a little punishing for wayward shots.
Visitor Gary Adams didn't have any trouble having a fine round of 40 points to be the winner of the 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Scone Auto One.
The field of forty players received prizes down to fifth place, so many players went home happy.
In second place was Garry Carter who beat Geoff Ferguson on a countback with 39 points.
Both Rod Vaughan and Julie Leckie had 37 points to claim the final prizes on a countback from Lyn Banks.
The NTP's were won by Clayton Rogers 3.63 metres on the 4th, Russell Jukes 0.61 metres for a Jackpot on the 8th, Gordon Halliday 2.03 metres on the 13th and David Druce 1.61 metres on the 17th.
The ball winners were: Gary Adams (V) 40, Garry Carter, Geoff Ferguson 39, Rod Vaughan, Julie Leckie, Lyn Banks 37, Jeff Harrington, Trevor Wilson, John Roe, Louise Mathews 36, Charlie Wintle, Chris Wilson, Russell Jukes 35, Luke Stevens and Brad Hockley 34 points on a countback from Kerry McLennan.
In the weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford concluding Friday, November 4, four ladies played on Thursday when the Scone Open was unfortunately cancelled again due to course water damage and no carts being permitted.
The winner was Lyn Banks who had 35 points with a ball going to Louise Mathews on 34 points.
This week at Scone the Saturday event on November 12 is the Monthly Mug sponsored by the Scone RSL Group and it is also the Mug of Mugs playoff.
The ladies will play an 18 Hole Stableford on Thursday, November 10 for the Skin and Beauty by Kylie prizes.
As usual, the weekly Open Medley Stableford is on offer.
This week seven Scone players are competing in the men's and ladies Golf NSW Senior Championships at Tuncurry Golf Course.
