A word from the mayor Cr Maurice Collison
The final Upper Hunter Hall Crawl event in coming up on Saturday, December 3 from 6:30pm and this time it will be held at the Gundy Hall.
The event will be 'A Jazzy Affair' with live music performed by The Sydney Jazz Collective who have played iconic gigs from Sydney's 'Vivid Festival' to a multitude of 'Great Gatsby' inspired corporate soirees.
This is a free event, canapes and mocktails will be provided. BYO drinks.
RSVP is essential, visit upperhunter.nsw.gov.au for more details.
Get ready for a celebration of aviation, action, adventure, nostalgia and warbirds at the Festival of Flight on Saturday, November 26.
Come along to Hunter Warbirds and experience the sights, sounds and smells of a bygone era, and see some of our iconic Hunter Warbirds take flight.
There'll be a pop-up indoor cinema, specially curated tours, parachuting, skydiving, close encounters with planes, roving entertainers, music, food and more.
Doors open at 9am with the airshow taking place from 11am.
Visit hunterwarbirds.com.au for more information. Booking are required for some activities.
I'm pleased that the new 65 metre, two-lane Cameron Bridge is now officially open.
It was great to see more than 40 Rouchel residents join the State Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell, the Federal Member for New England Barnaby Joyce and myself at the official opening of the bridge.
The new bridge provides safer access for the community and has an estimated lifespan of 100 years.
Maurice Collison is the Mayor of the Upper Hunter Shire Council.
