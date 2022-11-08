Thursday, November 10: Muswellbrook.
Acclaimed saxophone group, Nexas Quartet, will perform a French-themed classical music program called 'The French Saxophone', at the Upper Hunter Conservatorium of Music, Campbell's Corner, 1st Floor 80 Bridge Street, Muswellbrook. This special program celebrates the heartland of the saxophone - France - and features pieces by famous French composers.
Throughout November: Muswellbrook
Muswellbrook Library will display an exhibition of military memorabilia courtesy of shire local, Terry Gill. This vast collection covers many conflicts. Library staff say, leading up to Remembrance Day it is wonderful to be able to showcase these items in remembering our veterans. Visit Muswellbrook Library throughout November to see this display.
November 11: Scone
Scone RSL Sub-branch will hold a wreath laying ceremony at the cenotaph at Scone District War Memorial Swimming Pool to mark Remembrance Day. All welcome.
November 12: Scone Race Club. Time: 5.30pm-7.30pm
The Scone Literary Festival is back for round two, making up for their cancelled events earlier this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year's guest speaker for the The Patrick White Oration event at Scone Race Club, is influential Australian, Wendy McCarthy, AO, educator, agent of change and businesswoman. For ticket information go to www.sconeliteraryfestival.com.au.
November 19: Denman
Merton Court is celebrating 40 years of residential aged care with market stalls, face painters, Denman Heritage Village display, Clydesdale display, old time dance display by Sydney Swing Kats, BBQ by Denman Lions Club, coffee van and more. Contact 6547 2684 for more information.
November 21: Simpson Park, Muswellbrook, 11.30am - 1pm
A family-friendly day with free barbecue, activities and an opportunity to connect with local services. The Walkabout Barber will be on hand to give free haircuts and yarn for the men between 9am and 4pm.
November 25: Denman. Time: 5pm
A free family night out at Denman Sporting Field for cinema under the stars. Arrive at 5pm for the movie starting at dusk. There will be lots of free kids activities, inflatable fun and lots more. Support local school and clubs by purchasing some popcorn and enjoy the feature movie, Sing 2. Picnic baskets and blankets welcome. This is an alcohol and glass free event and children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Upper Hunter Services on 6542 3555.
Saturday, November 26: Scone Memorial Airport. Time: 9:30am
Experience the sights, sounds and smells of a bygone era and see some iconic Hunter Warbirds take flight. There'll be a pop-up indoor cinema, parachuting, food and aviation action on show, close encounters with commercial & military aircraft, pilots, aviators, tours, artefacts and vehicles, roving entertainers, music all in and around a carefully crafted and curated 1940s inspired military hanger. Watch "Planes: Fire & Rescue", the original "Top Gun" & "Top Gun: Maverick" amongst the Warbirds.
Bookings are required. Visit www.hunterwarbirds.com.au/events for more information.
December 2: Singleton.
A small-group style workshop that guides you on how to construct a handmade wreath for the festive season. At Worn Out Wares and WOW Flowers, Singleton, 6pm, on December 2. Tickets and information available at www.wowflowers.com.au
December 10: Muswellbrook Showground
The Upper Hunter Christmas Spectacular returns to Muswellbrook Showground on Saturday, December 10 with a free live concert featuring Adam Harvey, The Collective and the best of local artists.
The Upper Hunter Conservatorium of Music and Town band, Star Struck Performers and Muswellbrook Physical Culture will also perform all your favourite Christmas Carols.
Festivities start at 3pm and the main event kicks off at 6pm, culminating in a massive fireworks display to end the night.
As well as the Christmas concert, families can enjoy the petting zoo and free jumping castle rides for the kids; plus market stalls, face painting and plenty more.
Help support 2NM and Power FM Food and Toy Appeal. There will be plenty of food available for purchase on the night or bring along a picnic for your family and friends. Unfortunately no alcohol and no pets allowed.
Don't forget your picnic blanket, insect repellent and sunscreen.
For more information, please head to www.2nm.com.au or www.981powerfm.com.au
Saturday, December 17: Hope Estate, Hunter Valley. Time: 6pm to 11.15pm.
Ticket go on sale Monday, November 15, 2pm AEDT. The Killers back to Australia and New Zealand for a massive nine-date mix of arena and outdoor shows on their Imploding The Mirage Tour 2022 in November-December. Originally announced in 2020 when COVID first halted worldwide touring, this will be The Killers' first time back on our shores since their 2018 Australasian tour which included ten completely sold-out arena shows. Tickets: frnter.co/TheKillers22Hun or call 132 849.
