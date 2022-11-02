Hunter Valley News
Upper Hunter Shire Council: Rebuilding livestock route between Merriwa and Willow Tree

By Maurice Collison
Updated November 2 2022 - 2:20am, first published 12:00am
The Merriwa to Willow Tree Road was labelled "completely impassable" last July after a series of landslips. Photo: supplied

I'm thrilled that the Federal Government has committed $38.64 million in funding for the rebuild of Main Road 358 also known as Coulsons Creek Road.

