I'm thrilled that the Federal Government has committed $38.64 million in funding for the rebuild of Main Road 358 also known as Coulsons Creek Road.
The project, which is shovel-ready, will restore a critical livestock route between Merriwa and Willow Tree.
I am very thankful that the Labor Government has committed to funding this vital project for the community.
I also wish to thanks Barnaby Joyce and Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi for their hand in supporting the need for this funding.
Council will now seek tenders for this project.
Get out and enjoy the great outdoors at the off-road triathlon event taking place at Glenbawn Dam on Sunday, November 6.
The event is suitable for all ages with short and long course options to choose from as well as a kid's course for the younger ones.
Stand up Paddle boarding demonstrations will also take place on the day along with a kid's obstacle course and entertainment so it'll be a fun day for everyone who attends.
There are a variety of entry options available, visit bit.ly/3zmYGie to find out more.
Nominations are open for 2023 Upper Hunter Young Endeavour Scheme.
We're looking for 16 to 23 year olds from the Upper Hunter Shire who are interested in taking the trip of a life time on board the Young Endeavour.
It is a challenging yet rewarding opportunity that previous graduates of the program describe as "life changing".
Visit upperhunter.nsw.gov for more information and to nominate.
Council is preparing a Masterplan for the Bill Rose Sports Complex, Scone and we are asking for feedback to help us develop the plan.
With increasing demand and to meet community needs, council recognises the need to have a clear vision to guide the future planning, provide new facilities and address operational needs at Bill Rose Sports Complex.
The masterplan will also help secure grants and priorities funding.
We're asking local community groups, sports clubs, and residents for their input before we develop the masterplan.
We're interested in understanding who uses the current open space, what works and what doesn't. We'd also like to hear any ideas you have for the sport complex and open space.
Please visit bit.ly/3TLzFFJ to provide your feedback by 5pm on Monday, November 7, 2022.
In early 2023, we will place the draft Masterplan on public exhibition for further community feedback.
Maurice Collison is the Mayor of the Upper Hunter
