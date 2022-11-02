Hunter Valley News
New Cameron Bridge over Rouchel Brook officially opened

Updated November 2 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
The new Cameron Bridge over Rouchel Brook was officially opened on November 2 by State member for the Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell (left), Mayor Cr. Maurice Morrison (centre) and Federal Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce. Picture supplied.

The new Cameron Bridge at Rouchel was officially opened today.

