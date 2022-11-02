New Cameron Bridge over Rouchel Brook officially opened

The new Cameron Bridge at Rouchel was officially opened today.
The ageing timber truss bridge over the Rouchel Brook on Rouchel Road was replaced by a new dual-lane concrete structure to give motorists and freight operators a more reliable and efficient journey into the future.
The larger, concrete bridge replaced the former timber bridge that has been in operation for the past 90 years, said Upper Hunter Shire Council Mayor Cr Maurice Collison.
Due to its deteriorating condition, council imposed a 12 tonne load limit on the bridge in November 2017 and installed a temporary, low-level structure adjacent to the bridge.
The new 65-metre, long two-lane bridge removes the weight limit, provides safer access and will have an estimated lifespan of at least 100 years. The new bridge also has safer, improved road approaches.
The $2,515,440 project was jointly funded with $1,745,440 coming front the Restart NSW Fixing Country Roads; $700,000 from the Australian Government Bridges Renewal Program and $70,000 from Upper Hunter Shire Council.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the new bridge will also improve freight productivity and resilience for the Upper Hunter.
"The new Cameron Bridge will mean a better connection for local freight vehicles while also ensuring a more resilient route for people travelling in this area," Mr Farraway said.
"With each bridge replaced, we're improving access for freight companies which helps them to reduce their operational costs, ultimately reduce costs for NSW families when buying the goods at the local supermarket."
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the new bridge will give rural property owners living to the east of Aberdeen a more secure road connection to the New England Highway.
"The new Cameron Bridge will handle nearly 12,000 heavy vehicle movements per year with over 157,000 tonnes of freight to be transported across this stronger and wider bridge each year," Mr Layzell said.
"I am delighted to announce that the construction of Cameron Bridge is complete," began Mayor Cr Maurice Collison.
"This important piece of infrastructure provides safer access for transport of agricultural goods, resources, and community transportation. Council is committed to ensuring infrastructure is suitable for the evolving needs of our community and this latest milestone is a testament to this agenda.
"The historic former bridge was named Cameron Bridge after William Cameron (1877 - 1931) who was born at Rouchel Brook and went on to have a political career, being a member of the NSW Legislative Assembly from 1918 to 1931 representing both Upper Hunter and Maitland over this time. The bridge has been documented and archived for historical record.
The bridge was officially opened on November 2 by the Mayor Cr. Maurice Morrison, State member for the Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell and Federal Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce.
