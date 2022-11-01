Hunter Valley News
What's on: Your guide to events in the Upper Hunter

November 1 2022 - 3:00pm
Acclaimed saxophone group, Nexas Quartet, will perform French-themed classical music at the Upper Hunter Conservatorium of Music on November 10.

TRIATHLON FUN DAY

November 6: Eastern Foreshore Rd, Glenbawn. Time: 8am-12pm

