A free family night out at Denman Sporting Field for cinema under the stars. Arrive at 5pm for the movie starting at dusk. There will be lots of free kids activities, inflatable fun and lots more. Support local school and clubs by purchasing some popcorn and enjoy the feature movie, Sing 2. Picnic baskets and blankets welcome. This is an alcohol and glass free event and children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Upper Hunter Services on 6542 3555.

