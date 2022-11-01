November 6: Eastern Foreshore Rd, Glenbawn. Time: 8am-12pm
Off-road triathlon, kids, short and long courses to choose from. Bring a team, do the whole thing yourself or just choose the parts you want to complete. Visit: everi.events/event/16749555-a/lake-glenbawn-off-road-triathlon-and-fun-day.
Throughout November: Muswellbrook
Muswellbrook Library will display an exhibition of military memorabilia courtesy of a shire local, Terry Gill. This vast collection covers many conflicts. Visit Muswellbrook Library throughout November to see this display.
Thursday, November 10: Muswellbrook.
Acclaimed saxophone group, Nexas Quartet, will perform a French-themed classical music program called 'The French Saxophone', at the Upper Hunter Conservatorium of Music, Campbell's Corner, 1st Floor 80 Bridge Street, Muswellbrook. This special program celebrates the heartland of the saxophone - France - and features pieces by famous French composers.
November 12: Scone Race Club. Time: 5.30pm-7.30pm
The Scone Literary Festival is back for round two, making up for their cancelled events earlier this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year's guest speaker for the The Patrick White Oration event at Scone Race Club, is influential Australian, Wendy McCarthy, AO, educator, agent of change and businesswoman. Event and ticket information are available at www.sconeliteraryfestival.com.au.
November 25: Denman. Time: 5pm
A free family night out at Denman Sporting Field for cinema under the stars. Arrive at 5pm for the movie starting at dusk. There will be lots of free kids activities, inflatable fun and lots more. Support local school and clubs by purchasing some popcorn and enjoy the feature movie, Sing 2. Picnic baskets and blankets welcome. This is an alcohol and glass free event and children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Upper Hunter Services on 6542 3555.
XMAS WREATH WORKSHOP
December 2: Singleton.
A small-group style workshop that guides you on how to construct a handmade wreath for the festive season. At Worn Out Wares and WOW Flowers, Singleton, 6pm, on December 2. Tickets and information available at www.wowflowers.com.au
THE KILLERS AT HOPE ESTATE
Saturday, December 17: Hope Estate, Hunter Valley. Time: 6pm to 11.15pm.
Ticket go on sale Monday, November 15, 2pm AEDT. The Killers back to Australia and New Zealand for a massive nine-date mix of arena and outdoor shows on their Imploding The Mirage Tour 2022 in November-December. Originally announced in 2020 when COVID first halted worldwide touring, this will be The Killers' first time back on our shores since their 2018 Australasian tour which included ten completely sold-out arena shows. Tickets: frnter.co/TheKillers22Hun or call 132 849.
