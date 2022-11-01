Dave and Trish Walker live next door to an old decommissioned church that sits within the rolling hills of the Upper Hunter. It overlooks a winding road scarred by potholes above a babbling brook just beyond.
And like many old churches that sit atop hills, near creeks, in the middle of nowhere, the old Anglican church in Rouchel evokes a sense of intrigue.
It was first built sometime in the 1800s according to information Trish can find from the local historical society. But rack, ruin and possibly white ants lead to the original wood building being torn down and rebuild from brick and stone by 1956.
But that's not where this ghost story begins.
It was in Dave and Trish's living room, about 10 years ago while Dave was watching TV. He heard what sounded like footsteps walking through the house.
"I thought hello, someone's in the house," Dave said.
With Trish fast asleep in bed, Dave got up to investigate, but there wasn't anyone there. So he went back to watching telly.
"Then there was a bang! Something fell over. So I got up again", Dave said.
"Nope, couldn't find anyone."
When he came back to the lounge room he noticed a picture had slipped from it's position on the wall, and that's when he was certain someone else was there. If not in person, than perhaps in spirit.
"I thought, oh well, it must be old Don Hardy who used to live here. He died in that room just there."
Dave gestures to the first room on the right of a narrow hallway in their 1960s home that was built by Don Hardy, from a design straight out of the Woman's Weekly, Trish said.
An old bush carpenter as Dave called him, Don also worked on rebuilding the old church next door in the 1950s. He lived on that hill most of his life and his family dates back to the early settlers in the area, according to Dave and Trish, who bought the home in the 1990s.
Dave knew Don and remembers him as a hard worker and an equally hard drinker. He believes old Don is still wandering the halls as a ghost, losing his balance and banging into things.
"I never believed in ghosts, but I did after that because you could hear the distinct footsteps, like someone walking," Dave said.
But he's not the only one convinced of a ghostly presence.
"Every morning the cat looks down the hallway with great trepidation," Trish said. As if something is in his way, he gets part way along and then "runs like hell."
Trish has also seen wind chimes and washing on the line blowing wildly, but without a puff of wind around.
One day when she went into the room where Don died, which isn't used by anyone, and found the bed sheets had been turned down as if someone was getting ready for bed. This was strange because it was the middle of the day and no one else in the house had been anywhere near the room, Trish said.
Visitors to the house have also claimed to witness old Don moving in the night.
During the drought a plumber and his son came up from Sydney to offer free labour to farmers doing it tough.
They stayed with Trish and Dave. And although they didn't know them or the history of the house, the plumber's young son said he woke to see " the face of a little man with a crinkly smile" trying to pull his hair while he was in bed.
"That's old Don," Dave said he remembers thinking and that's when he was certain there was a ghost in the house and it was old Don.
But Don isn't the only ghost on the hill.
From what Dave and Trish can tell, Don mostly keeps to the house. But they believe there is another ghost in the churchyard and have heard tales of two more ghosts down by the bridge near their home.
As the story goes, people have claimed to see the ghosts of two men sitting either side of the creek near the bridge.
The area has come to be known as 'Deadman's Gully', because as Trish tells it, the gully claimed the lives of two men after a bad storm back in the 1800s.
A huge downpour in the gully had washed out the creek crossing. When the local freight runner attempted to cross the creek, his horse and cart disappeared into the water below. Trish said it's believed a passing stockman by the name of Hugh Cameron stopped to help, but his rescue attempt was met with tragedy.
"They both lost their lives," Trish said. "They did find their bodies, but they never ever found the cart or the horse and they say that often people used to see them sitting one on either side of the creek on a stormy night."
Trish said she only learned about the ghostly duo recently, and while neither herself or Dave had seen them, they remembered their old dog used to show a keen interest in the bridge when he was alive.
"He'd jump up on the kennel every evening and he'd just look down that way. He never looked any other way, he'd just look down at the creek, at the bridge. So I don't know if he could hear something or see something we couldn't, but I've never ventured down there at night to check," Trish said.
While Trish wasn't keen on the idea of exploring for ghosts down by the creek after dark, she said she never felt any ill-intent from the ghost they believed was old Don or the other ghost they believed was also keeping them company.
Dave and Trish came to believe the ghost of Martin Burnell, who built the original church in the 1800s, was the one responsible for odd things happening around the churchyard.
"I used to have a hammock hanging under the trees over [in the church yard] and we're all here, the rest of the family were here and the hammock started to swing. But there was no wind. So I said Martin, get out of that hammock ... and the hammock went humpty, hump, and it stopped," Trish said.
It was believed Martin died suddenly in 1875 and was buried within the churchyard in an unmarked grave.
"We have since found his grave by using water divining rods, apparently that's how you find them," Trish said.
In the same way the wire rods are used to find ground water, Trish demonstrated how some history enthusiasts who visited the church showed her how to use divining rods to find Martin's grave.
Holding the wire rods at a parallel, they crossed as she walks over Martin's grave site and then uncrossed as she passed it. There was an undeniable magnetism that appeared to force the rods to cross and uncross.
Since finding Martin's grave Dave and Trish said they've stopped seeing Martin's trade-mark movements around the churchyard. It's been about five or six years since the last time anything explainable had taken place there they said.
Dave and Trish have their theories that perhaps finding Martin's grave meant he could now move on and rest in peace.
As for Don, Trish and Dave think maybe his connection to the area was what kept him there, but as far as they were concerned he was welcome to stay.
"Oh he's quite welcome to stay and just enjoy life. Or enjoy ... 'afterlife'," Trish said.
