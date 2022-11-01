Rifle seized, charges and fines issued during Operation Fleece

A man has been charged after Rural Crime Investigators seized a firearm during a three-day proactive operation targeting alleged rural theft and firearm offences in the Hunter.
Rural Crime Investigators from Hunter Valley, Orana/Mid-Western, Manning/Great Lakes, Richmond and Chifley police districts established Operation Fleece to target the movement of stock, illegal hunting, and the safe storage of firearms within vehicles and premises within the Merriwa and Cassilis area.
During the three-day operation - which ran from Friday (October 28) to Sunday (October 30) - police conducted 15 safe storage inspections and two firearm prohibition order (FPO) searches.
About 5.30pm on Friday (28 October 2022), investigators stopped a vehicle on Bylong Valley Way at Baerami and spoke with the driver, a 40-year-old man.
The vehicle was searched, where police located and seized a .22 sawn-off rifle, cannabis, and ammunition to undergo forensic examination.
He was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station and charged with acquire firearm - subject to prohibition order; possess shortened firearm, possess unregistered firearm, possess ammunition and possess prohibited drug.
Police will allege in court the man is subject to a Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO).
The Baerami man was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Saturday (October 29), where he was granted conditional bail to reappear at Muswellbrook Local Court today (November 1).
Officers issued 30 traffic infringement notices and two companion animal infringement notices during the operation, including to the driver of a conducted livestock checks and issued infringement notices to the people transporting sheep, cattle and pigs allegedly uncompliant with biosecurity legislation.
State Rural Crime Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside, said while there were positive interactions with landholders and detections, the lack of compliance in transportation of stock and traceability was disappointing.
"The lack of identifiers on stock, coupled with a blatant disregard to transportation documentation and the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) plays into the hands of criminals that steal stock," Det Ch/Insp Whiteside said.
"This - coupled with the potential for Emergency Animal Disease - is a source of genuine concern.
"Rural crime operations will continue to be run throughout the Hunter Valley Police District to address rural crime issues and enhance relations with rural stakeholders."
Investigations under Operation Fleece are continuing.
Anyone with information about rural crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.