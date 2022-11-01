Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Health tech startup EzyAid launches crowdfunding campaign to support clinical trial

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
November 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Valley man Adam Geosits with newborn son Matty who was born with a rare condition which meant he needed to use a feeding tube for the first two years of his life. Pictures courtesy of Adam Geosits.

Raising a newborn comes with it's challenges, but when you also have to contend with a medical condition which means inserting a feeding tube for your new baby, the stress can become overwhelming at times said Hunter Valley man Adam Geosits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.