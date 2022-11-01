Joan Maureen Flanagan (nee Roe), would have celebrated her 102nd birthday as the horses took to the track today for the Melbourne Cup.
It would be the first birthday her family celebrated without her.
Words by Tony Flanagan and family
Joan was born on November 1, 1920 to parents Cecil and Eileen Roe at Nagel House Hospital in Muswellbrook. She grew up in Gundy with younger siblings Marge, Max, Noel and Geoff. They lived in an old house on the outskirts of town from 1924 to 1939.
Gundy was a busy place back then, far different to how we know it today, with two grocer stores, bakery, butchers, fruit and shop, post office, library, town hall, churches and of course a local pub. Their school was about a one mile walk each way from their home.
Life was hard back then with no electricity or running water, with lanterns and candles for lighting. They had several gardens for growing their own fruit and vegetables.
Growing up they enjoyed family picnics, swimming in the nearby river and dances at the local town hall.
Joan moved into Muswellbrook aged 16 to look for work and got a job house cleaning at Harris's boarding house in Sydney St. She lived with her grandparents in nearby Maitland Street.
A short time later she got a job as a housekeeper at the Family Hotel now known as the Valley Hotel. It was during this time that she met her future husband Len who also worked there as a barman.
They married in July 1942 and moved into a small unit in Turanville Avenue, which was close to Len's mum's place in St Hiliers street.
During this time Neville was born in 1943 followed by Kevin in 1947, who sadly passed away six months after birth. Sadly her dad Cecil passed away in 1949.
A year later a daughter, Helen was born in 1950. In 1953 Len and Joan built their new home at 16 Wilder St.
Peter was born in the same year and then followed by myself in 1958.
Several years later, sadly her mum Eileen passed away after a long illness in 1967.
Joan was a stay-at-home mum and a wonderful cook. She made Sunday roast dinners memorable and was known for baking cakes and slices on Sunday afternoons.
Joan also loved her flower gardens and knitting baby items.
She loved her grandchildren and happy to have them there anytime. She also enjoyed her walks uptown for shopping.
The family enjoyed trips to Newcastle annually for a holiday.
Sadly in 1987 Len passed away after a short illness.
A few years later daughter Helen and Wayne would take her on a holiday to Forster to spend time with her brother Max where they enjoyed going out for dinners and dancing at one of the local clubs.
She would also take along her good friend Thelma Medhurst and this became a regular event for many years.
Joan endured a lot of sadness in her life losing her brother Noel in 1995, grandson Mark in 2001, her brother Geoff in 2004, son Neville 2005 and her good friend Thelma in the same year. Then her only remaining brother Max in 2009.
Life continued on at Wilder Street where she remained independent with the help of Peter who still resides there. She would enjoy going to Senior Citizens dinners most Thursdays and church most Sunday mornings.
She loved our family get-togethers such as Mother's Day, Christmas and birthdays. As she began to struggle with every day chores the family made the mistake of suggesting that going into Calvary Aged Care would make things easier for her. It was not well received.
She remained defiant for a few more years and pushed her independence to the limit.
Things finally started to become too difficult for Joan and after a couple of falls she reluctantly agreed to go into Calvary Aged Care in July 2020 aged 99 and nine months.
After a few months she began to settle in enjoying the activities they provide there including bingo, singalongs, and forming new friendships.
Unfortunately COVID made things very difficult for everyone with limited visitors allowed and lockdowns. Last winter she contracted pneumonia and fought extremely hard to get through that.
Joan remained focused on attending her sister Marge's 100th birthday party, which she was able to do in March this year.
Shortly after that Joan unfortunately contracted COVID and even though she recovered from it, was not the same afterwards and passed away on June 28, 2022.
The family has been so blessed to have her in our lives for so long.
She was a wonderful mum and dearly loved by all.
She was the Queen Bee of our family. Luv ya Mum. RIP
