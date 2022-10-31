Hunter Valley News
Muswellbrook Squash Club champions crowned

By Adrian Barwick
October 31 2022 - 3:30am
Presentation of the Muswellbrook Squash Club's Men's A Grade champion. Chris Agosto with winner Noman Jawaad, Steve Shaw (Royal Hotel sponsor) and club president Michael Valantine.

How good is squash?

