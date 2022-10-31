Muswellbrook Squash Club champions crowned

How good is squash?
A good crowd found out for themselves when the Muswellbrook Squash Club held it's 2022 Club Championships last Saturday proudly sponsored by the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel and Darryl's Equipment Hire.
The Denman Squash Centre was abuzz as players were keen to put their best foot forward having missed the event last year due to COVID restrictions and the games were fast and furious being best of three for the preliminary matches and best of five for the finals.
The crowd enjoyed plenty of squash action as well as plenty of nibblies and lunch (hot dogs and potato jackets flew off the counters) and Tournament Organiser Chris Agosto mentioned in his speech how great it was to see all the players and supporters gathered around at the end of a wonderful day.
Muswellbrook Royal Hotel's Steve Shaw was on hand to present the Men's Division awards while Club President Michael Valantine presented the Women's Division awards on behalf of Darryl Marshall who hopefully will be back on his feet soon.
To the matches...
Men's A Grade saw seven of the top eight players participating which made for some fabulous games.
Most matches went to the grading although Michael Valantine had a minor worry sneaking home 15-12 against Ken McCartney in the first set but shook it off to take the next set to progress to the semis.
The semis saw 2020 Club Champion Noman Jawaad too strong for Tim Valantine while 2016 Club Champion Bill Coveny powered home over Michael Valantine though winning the first set 15-13 helped set up the win.
In the final Noman was able to keep Bill's power game in check with some lovely length and tightness down the wall to lead 2-0 but the third game saw some cracking shots and plenty of running from side to side with both players going point for point throughout the game.
With Bill leading 14-13 the rally of the day saw both players get back some incredible shots with Bill eventually hitting the tin to set it up at 14-14 to the crowd's disbelief.
Noman served for the match only to see Bill drive a winner down the wall to take the game and keep the crowd glued to their seats for a bit longer and keen to the match keep going. However, Noman regained his line and length to take the fourth set winning his fifth title in a crowd-pleasing match.
In the Men's A Grade Plate Adrian Barwick dropped a set against a running Bruce Webber but kept his focus to win an entertaining four setter.
Ladies A Grade and the round robin while going to graded order gave the players plenty of opportunity to get match fit for the finals. While 2015 Club Champion Belinda Stephens was favourite and looking for her third title the game to determine her opponent was as close as they get.
Tanya Thompson came out running against 3 times Club Champion Kris Agosto to take the first 15-10 and pushed for every rally but Kris somehow kept her nerve to fight back and take the match 15-14, 15-14 in a nail-biting finish.
Belinda couldn't believe her luck and while Kris threw everything at her, Belinda gave nothing away in her three-set win in the final.
Men's B Grade and the first match of the day set the tone with Phil Allen coming back from one set down to take the next two 15-12, 15-12 against a running Graeme Nebauer.
Ron Harmer was the man to beat but the last round robin match determined who he would play. In the end Alex Newton hung on to beat Phil Allen join Ron in the final.
Ron took his round robin form into the final winning the first set comfortably 15-7 but Alex upped his game to go point for point with Ron constantly applying pressure whenever he could.
Ron somehow with withstood the pressure to win the next two sets 15-14, 15-13 and seal the win in a very enjoyable three sets.
The B Grade Plate Final saw Phil Allen also had to wait until the last round robin match to determine his opponent.
Finally, Graeme Nebauer emerged the winner over a never say die Daryl Coveny 15-13, 15-11 to set up a rematch against Phil from game one back at the start of the day.
This time it was the younger legs of Graeme that seized the day to scrape home in four, but Phil gave everything he had losing the last two sets 15-12, 15-13 in a thrilling match.
