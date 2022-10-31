At last the Scone golfers had a fine day for play on Saturday, October 29.
The event was an 18 Hole Individual and 2B Stableford from Red Tees, sponsored by Brad Baker. A good field of forty three players enjoyed a much drier golf course although the strong wind made play difficult. The 2Ball winners were visitors Lennie Craft and Callum Strachan who combined very well to have 45 points. The runners up were Garry Carter and Russell Jukes who had 43 points.
The best individual scores were by the morning players with Jim Elder being the winner with 40 points. The runner up was Lyn Banks who had 38 points on a countback from David Bradshaw. To win a ball for the NTP's required very good shots with the men perhaps enjoying the shorter distance to hit from the red tee markers. The fourth was won by Brad Baker 2.38 metres, the 8th by Justin Smart 3.26 metres, the 13th by Callum Strachan 1.2m and the 17th by Geoff Barton 1.63m.
The ball winners were: Jim Elder 40, Lyn Banks, David Bradshaw 38, Geoff Barton, Russell Jukes, Geoff Ferguson, Adam Finn 37, Red Palmer (V), Ross Banks 36, Charlie Manning, Justin Smart, Stuart Dawson 35, Adam Brayshaw, Trevor Wilson, Mick Soper 34 and Lennie Craft (V) 33 points on a countback from George Campbell.
On Thursday, October 18, the ladies 18 Hole Stableford field was depleted by half as there were no carts permitted on the wet course. Eleven players vied for the Julie Leckie sponsored prizes with Leanda Nutt having a fine round of 38 points to be the winner. She also won the NTP on the 8th. Julie Leckie on 35 points was the runner up but kindly re-donated the prize to Lyn Banks on 33 points. The ball winners were these three players plus Fiona Simson and Kerry McLennan both on 31 points.
It was a big week of golf as two of the major ladies events were completed. Lyn Banks defeated Kim Clydsdale in the final of the Marshall Knockout. Dordie Bragg and Lyn Banks played the final of the Julie Leckie Putting Championship, a rerun of last year, with Lyn prevailing in front of a quiet group of onlookers to win it for the second year.
In the weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford sponsored by the Scone RSL Group, 22 players had a game. The winner with a very good round was Andrew Parry-Okeden with 39 points. Robert Ryan won the second prize with 38 points. Balls were won by these players plus Adam Brayshaw 37, Hew Llewelyn 35, Mick Alsleben, Scott Bourke 34, Jake Teague, Alister Fraser 33, Daryl Dutton 32, Jake Teague 31 and Kevin Thompson 30 on a countback from Tim Smith.
The ladies Interdistrict Country Cup match between Hunter River District and Newcastle District was held at Muree Golf Course on Friday, October 28. This a 4BBB Stableford Aggregate format with representatives from each of the clubs eligible to take part. Seventeen pairs from each district were involved.
It was a tough day on the course with strong wind affecting the balls on very slick greens. The Newcastle team won the event for the first time in its brief history by being fourteen points ahead at the end of the day. Hunter River will host the event in 2023.
Congratulations to Scone golfer Mac Dawson who has won the Muswellbrook Golf Club Championship on the weekend to back up his Scone win.
This week at Scone the highlight on the program is the rescheduled Ladies Open Day on Thursday, November 3. Numerous sponsors are supporting the event with players coming from Newcastle, Hunter and Tamworth clubs along with a strong local contingent to compete for the Manning Cup.
The weekly Open Medley Stableford is on offer and on Saturday, November 5 the event will be an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Auto One Scone. On Sunday the men will try their hand at the Foursomes game with the Championship being held in three grades over 18 holes.
