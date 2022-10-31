On Thursday, October 18, the ladies 18 Hole Stableford field was depleted by half as there were no carts permitted on the wet course. Eleven players vied for the Julie Leckie sponsored prizes with Leanda Nutt having a fine round of 38 points to be the winner. She also won the NTP on the 8th. Julie Leckie on 35 points was the runner up but kindly re-donated the prize to Lyn Banks on 33 points. The ball winners were these three players plus Fiona Simson and Kerry McLennan both on 31 points.