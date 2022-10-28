Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

$50m to fix potholes in Dungog, Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter council areas, plus the rest of regional NSW

October 28 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Layzell and NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway inspecting road damage

Hunter councils are being invited to apply for a share in the NSW Government's $50 million fund to repair potholes created by this year's extreme wet weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.