Hunter councils are being invited to apply for a share in the NSW Government's $50 million fund to repair potholes created by this year's extreme wet weather.
Dungog, Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter are among the regional councils being encouraged to apply for funds under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round to "help them address their highest priority pothole repairs".
"It is hard to drive anywhere on our road network without dodging potholes as a result of the wet weather we have experienced this year," Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said.
"Our government has heard the calls for help loud and clear and fixing the hundreds of potholes caused by recent heavy rains and flooding is a priority.
"This additional support will help ease the pressure local councils are facing and boost the resources they can draw upon to repair their most damaged roads to improve safety and reduce wear and tear on vehicles."
The Hunter's councils are among 95 across the state that are eligible to apply for the funding.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal took aim at the state government this week when the $50m announcement was made.
He said the amount was "a literal drop in the pothole" in regard to the "level of funding required to fix potholes during ordinary times, let alone following the natural disasters".
In a community update on Friday, October 28, Dungog Mayor John Connors said "at best guess" the council would receive "up to $200,000" once the money had been "broken down".
"Even if we do get that, and it would be very gratefully received, it's not an instant [fix] to the problem," he said.
"Money is one essential element but there are others and the most essential is labour. It's impossible to hire more people or get contractors for the work. And in some instances, it's impossible to get the materials in which to do the work.
"We'll gratefully accept whatever our allocation is in due course... but it will be regrettably a slow process in getting that money into the potholes."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said NSW has had more than its fair share of natural disasters and extreme weather and that more than 135,000 potholes have been repaired on state roads in regional NSW since February.
"We certainly have plenty more potholes that still require attention, particularly on council-managed roads, which is why our government is putting more money on the table for councils to repair potholes on the roads regional communities use every day," Mr Farraway said.
"This funding is available to help every regional council across the state to carry out emergency repairs and would fix roughly more than 420,000 potholes on their roads."
Work under this round of the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair program must be completed by January, 2024.
Applications for funding are open for two weeks with funding announced in November so councils can begin work as soon as possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.