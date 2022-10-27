Saturday, October 19. 9am. And they're off!
The Muswellbrook Squash Club championships gets underway with preliminary matches in the morning and finals in the early afternoon with all players looking forward to a great day of squash action.
A big thanks to the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel and Darryl's Equipment Hire for sponsoring the Men's A Grade and Women's A Grade Championships respectively with family, friends and squash lovers in general all welcome to come to the Denman Squash Centre to watch all the action and enjoy the free lunch on offer for everyone.
Congratulations to the Muswellbrook team maintaining their third place at the end of round two of the Roy Frost at Port Macquarie last weekend. A good time was had by all.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts...
Round 15
The final round has been completed, the post plays have been caught up and the final scores have been tallied.
At the end of the night Hunter Medical Practice who had the bye could only watch as Curtis Gant Betts won their match against Edward Higgins Parkinson to take the minor premiership by a mere 2 points.
Linda "pot black" Barwick sealed the premiership for CGB but had to work hard against super sub Mick "snookered again" Howard.
Mick was down 2-0 but fought back brilliantly to level the match but the 9-8 win in the fourth took all the gas out of his legs allowing Linda to take the fifth comfortably in a crowd-pleasing match.
Court 2 saw The Muswellbrook Royal Hotel cement their place in the semis with a strong win over the Railway Hotel but had to win three of the matches in five to seal the victory.
Kris "done and dusted" Agosto already the Royal ahead with a preplay against Anthony "dust to dust" Thompson.
Down 2-0 Kris weaved some magic to get her line and length back to win the next three games in a thrilling five setter.
The Workers Club match of the round saw Royal's Adrian "smiling assassin" stepping up for the injured Chris Agosto against Railways Tim "I can't feel my legs" Valantine catching him straight after an earlier preplay against Noman.
Tim showed little effects from the match but worked hard to take the first set 10-8 and then Adrian and Tim went set for set 9-3 giving Tim a 2-1 advantage.
The fourth set saw both players go rally for rally with some serious ball chasing that saw Adrian fall over the line 10-9.
Finally, the earlier match started to take its toll on Tim allowing Adrian to take advantage of some loose shots to get home 9-4 in an edge of the seat thriller.
Next Tuesday Curtis Gant Betts take on Hunter Medical Practice in the major semi while the Royal Hotel face up to Edward Higgins Parkinson in the minor semi.
The Railway Hotel miss out on the placings but can still watch all the finals action leading up to the Grand Final on Tuesday, November 15 with supper provided and then Friday, November 18 will see the formal presentation night and dinner at the Royal Hotel.
See you on the courts.
