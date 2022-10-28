Hunter Valley News
St Heliers Correctional Centre inmates learn skills in the horse industry to build a new life after prison

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated October 28 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
Horses and scenic pastures aren't typically what comes to mind when picturing prison life. But for a select group of inmates at St Heliers Correctional Centre, the opportunity to rehabilitate ex-racehorses is helping build new skills and employment pathways for life after prison.

Local News

