Horses and scenic pastures aren't typically what comes to mind when picturing prison life. But for a select group of inmates at St Heliers Correctional Centre, the opportunity to rehabilitate ex-racehorses is helping build new skills and employment pathways for life after prison.
Employment pathways that can help to reduce the risk of reoffending, NSW Corrective Services Assistant Commissioner Leon Taylor said.
For many inmates at the minimum-security prison outside Muswellbrook in the NSW Upper Hunter, being part of the horses' rehoming process also had positive impacts on their own rehabilitation journey.
Inmates said being around the horses helped improve their mental state, nurtured their compassion and gave them a sense of purpose while serving their sentence.
"I haven't seen my family in a while due to COVID and being in jail, but when you're around the horses they're very calming," one inmate said.
"The way you feel projects onto them, so if you're angry and in a bad mood it can kind of relay onto the horse. So if you're calm and quiet the horse should act the same way."
Like many of the inmates, before he started his prison sentence, horses weren't a part of his life. But since working closely with the animals and watching their progress from highly-strung and anxious to calm and well-rounded, he'd like to make a career with horses after serving his time.
"I started off not having anything to do with horses, pretty much had never patted a horse in my life. Now I'm riding them, feeding them, helping with veterinary care," he said. "I'd like to do this and pursue this on the outside when I get out."
But not just anyone can take part. Inmates have to keep a consistent good behaviour record to earn and keep their spot in the racehorse rehabilitation program, which has now partnered with local Aberdeen stud, Newgate Farm to offer traineeships after release.
Former inmates in the program have gone on to secure jobs in the industry, with one successful graduate working as an accredited equestrian coach and other working in pre-training for the track.
The program is not only helping inmates, but also the many racehorses that are retired each year and need help finding new homes.
Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Kevin Corcoran said around 60 thoroughbred horses were part of the retraining program at St Heliers.
Since the program was established in 2011, inmates have helped retrain hundreds of horses for life after racing to move into areas like recreational riding, equestrian events, companionship animals and the NSW Mounted Police Unit.
Under the guidance of Racing NSW equine welfare officer Caleb Lock, inmates learn skills in riding and caring for the horses, a commitment he said was rewarding to see from the inmates dedicated to seeing results for the rehabilitation of these horses.
"Down here it's a bit of a different environment to that of the compound so it really is matching the reintegration into society," he said.
"It is important we have these skilled people and programs such as these to ensure that these horses are finding homes and successfully staying in that career post their career," Mr Lock said.
A typical day caring for the horses might include lunging them in the round yard, grooming and feeding, helping farriers with hoof care, and assisting visiting veterinarians with health care.
Racing NSW equine welfare general manager Alice Gibson said St Heliers is one of six valuable facilities around NSW retraining racehorses that might not get rehomed straight after retiring.
"We've had a long standing partnership with Corrective Services NSW and this is such a benefit for our retired thoroughbred horses and also the inmates. It's a program we are really really proud of and it is always great to get up here," Ms Gibson said,
"A lot of the horses get rehomed and go on to find their forever homes and that might be in equestrian pursuits [or] that might be as companion animals," Ms Gibson said.
"Thoroughbreds are such versitle animals there's so many different options out there for them which is so fantastic.
"But if there are horses that are a little bit more difficult to rehome then they've got a safe home with us."
Member for the Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the racehorse rehabilitation program was a win-win for everyone involved.
"Thoroughbreds are being retrained to find purpose after the track, while inmates are given the opportunity to learn new skills and lead a law-abiding life," Mr Layzell said.
"The Upper Hunter community has a strong presence in the racing industry, so it's fantastic to see how organisations like Newgate Stud Farm are providing inmates with the opportunity to learn new skills and lead a law-abiding life."
