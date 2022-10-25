8 Effective ways to grow ecommerce revenue

Here are eight practical ways to grow your ecommerce revenue. Picture supplied

As an entrepreneur, embracing ecommerce is a perfect way to survive in the ever-growing and flooded business world. It's the mode of purchase most customers choose because of its convenience.



The need to go to the local brick-and-mortar store is slowly diminishing because people are looking for easier ways to save time while conducting their shopping without hopping from one store to another.

Creating a digital footprint without constantly implementing new methods may not enable you to make the profits you like. It requires dedicating your time and efforts to keep up with changes in online marketing. That said, you need to identify services that your business should outsource.

Apart from that, here are eight practical ways to grow your ecommerce revenue:

1. Seek help from reliable consultant agencies

If you'd like to grow your sales massively, it'd help if you work with a reliable ecommerce marketing agency. You can find intelligent ways of generating leads and securing sales to make your business perform successfully through such assistance. Firstly, ecommerce experts can work with you no matter your platform. Secondly, you'll learn about ecommerce analytics, customer acquisition, and digital audit, among others.

Thirdly, they'll help you craft unique strategies for your business to take it where you desire it to be profit-wise. So, consider consulting with such firms to make your business competitive with others.

2. Set targeted pricing

Most of the other competitors tweak prices and put-up promotions depending on the waves in the market. Thus, it'd help if you followed suit. You'd want to set up systems to optimise prices for individual consumers depending on their location. Displaying individualised prices on your ecommerce site helps boost conversions. Also, consider the tax rates and regional averages.

3. Utilise social media marketing

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok are another effective tool for growing your revenues because of their ability to engage customers, build brand awareness, and utilise influencer networks. This way, you'll be able to know your customers' needs and create content that'll resonate with them.

Remember, when you focus on their pain points, they'll feel you relate to them and understand their needs. Also, consider using powerful calls to action to compel the prospects to purchase.

4. Give proof on the products sales

Customers are more likely to buy from your store if they look at the opinions of other customers. Thus, providing proof of sales encourages potential customers to try your products, improving product conversion. You can do this in the following ways:

Provide reviews from other customers on your website

Put up the number of products you've been able to sell

List how many people have added your products to their carts

Customers are more likely to buy from you when they see such evidence.

5. Regularly update your email list

Email marketing enables you to generate leads and create long-lasting relationships with customers, increasing your ecommerce revenue. So, continue building your email list daily. Also, continuously segment the email list into appropriate categories to create highly targeted messages for any group. You could personalise the email by greeting your customers by name, including sign-up boxes, and indicating the discounts they can get.

6. Create unique content

Content marketing involves writing valuable articles your customers can read and help provide insights to solve their everyday problems. Start by identifying the customers' pain points and curating topics to help them find a way out of these challenges. Then, suggest your products or services as probable ways of helping them out. This way, they're more likely to purchase from you.

7. Follow abandoned carts

When carts are left abandoned on your pages, you risk losing a lot of potential revenue. You can salvage such situations in the following ways:

Provide shipping costs along with your product prices. Remember, when customers initiate purchases, it's because the price intrigues them. However, when completing the buying process and seeing the total, they might abandon the transaction because of the high shipping costs. Informing them of the shipping costs earlier on may help reduce the number of abandoned carts.

Give your customers various payment options instead of limiting them to one or two, which they may not have.

Allow them to do their shopping without necessarily creating an account. Some customers may not be looking to register on your website but are intrigued by a particular product.

These are great options you could give your customers to maximise their experience. And should they abandon the cart, send them emails showing discounts on the products to encourage them to recheck what you have to offer.

8. Give a great shopping experience

Customers will likely return to your website to buy more of your products if you serve them well. Thus, your goal should be to ensure they're always satisfied. From when customers visit your page until they begin their purchases, make their shopping seamless by communicating with them. Introduce them to new offers and special deals and discounts.

Also, give a detailed description of your products because when buying them online, the customer relies on you to give them the correct information. You'll make the customers happy, retain them, and make revenue while at it.

Conclusion