Local artist Dan Bianco commissioned to paint a mural on Wingen signal station

October 25 2022 - 4:00pm
The signal station at Wingen, north of Scone is set to get the mural treatment by local artist Dan Bianco as part of a commissioned project by the Australian Rail Track Corporation. Picture supplied.

The signal box at Wingen, just north of Scone, is set for a revamp with local artist Dan Bianco set to cover its walls with a mural.

