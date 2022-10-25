The red carpet outside Denman Memorial Hall on Saturday night (October 22) created quite the buzz in town as the ninth annual Blue Heeler Film Festival Awards attracted a sell-out crowd.
Filmmakers, film lovers and locals alike made their entrance in style for what festival organisers are calling their best year yet.
"It was a great night. It was a huge success. There was a massive turnout and everyone had an exceptionally good night," Muswellbrook Shire Council Partnership Officer and festival coordinator, Stephen Wright said.
There was even some excitement about Tom Cruise making an appearance on the red carpet after a post on the Denman community Facebook page mentioned a possible sighting among the red carpet crowd.
"Someone thought they saw Tom Cruise. They took a photo and put it on the community page and the whole community thought Tom Cruise was there, but no he wasn't unfortunately," Mr Wright said.
But the night didn't need the celebrity fan-fare of Cruise to work the red carpet, the Blue Heeler crowd had it covered.
"Everyone really put on their finery, Mr Wright said. "We had red sequin gowns and all sorts of things on the red carpet.
"It was really nice for the area to have something like that to be able to dress up for. We don't often get things like that out here, so it was great to see the community having a good time," Mr Wright said.
Established in 2013 by Muswellbrook Shire Council with major sponsor Bengalla, The Blue Heeler Film Festival has grow into a vibrant event attracting the attention of up-and-coming film makers from all over the country - and now the world.
This year the event attracted the attention of filmmakers from as far afield as Russia, the US and China. A first for the festival Mr Wright said.
But while the entries weren't eligible for judging in the Australian competition, Mr Wright said it was "great to see people in Russia, China and America hearing about the Blue Heeler Film Festival in Muswellbrook."
Australian filmmakers from all skill levels were welcome to compete in this year's festival. The only criteria was to be family-friendly, under seven minutes long, made in Australia and feature the theme Aussie "working dogs". Inspired off the back of this year's inaugural Great Cattle Dog Muster.
More than 70 entries were narrowed down to 23 finalist across two main categories.
Broken Hill film maker Jason King with Jeanette Thompson and Jac the Kelpie won the open category for a $10,000 cash prize, and the coveted 'Golden Bluey' trophy, with their film 'Rover'.
High School student Erin Ryan took out the secondary category and $5000 for her film 'Spoons'.
Best local film went to Samantha Dennis-Serhan for 'Wild Country'.
