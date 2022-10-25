Hunter Valley News
State reaffirms ban on open cut mining at Dartbrook coal mine in the NSW Upper Hunter

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
October 25 2022 - 4:00pm
Dartbrook coal mine in the Upper Hunter in September 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The NSW government will amend a state environmental planning policy which deals with mining, petroleum production and extractive industry to effectively reinforce its earlier commitment to prohibit open cut mining at Dartbrook coal mine in the Upper Hunter.

