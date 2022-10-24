Due to weather impacts the Scone Golf Club men's championships were reduced to 36 hole scores with the last two rounds being abandoned.
In the championships, sponsored by the Scone Happy Tooth, the club champion was Mac Dawson who won the event for the fifth time.
His rounds of 70 and 73 for 143, was one shot ahead of runner up Matt Hobbs. Ross Banks was the winner of B-grade also by a shot to Charlie Wintle.
In the C-grade championship Lindsay Hodge won by two shots from Brody Wilson and in the senior event Mick Alsleben finished four ahead of Ross Banks.
The Overall Nett for the Ray Weekes Cup was won by Mick Soper on 133 five shots clear of the rest of the players. The other nett events being:
The ladies completed the last of the Monthly Medals kindly sponsored by Melanie's Jewellers on Thursday October 20.
The winner was Julie Leckie who had a fine round of 70 nett with Dordie Bragg taking the Mitani Café runner up prize on 71 nett.
In The Wine O'clock Putting sponsored by Julie Leckie, she fittingly had the least number of putts with 28 but donated the prize to runner up Dordie Bragg.
The NTP was won by Susan Williams and the balls were won by Julie Leckie 38, Dordie Bragg 37, Cath Payne and Kerry McLennan 36 points.
In the weekly medley stableford competition Jake Teague was the winner with Jake Teague 36 points with balls also going to Tim Smith 35, Mick Alsleben 34 points.
Six of the Scone ladies qualified to contest the Hunter River District Champions Day on Monday, October 24 at Singleton.
This event is a playoff comprised of all the qualifiers from the district clubs in the Club Champions, District Medal and Golf NSW Medal in three divisions for each.
On a day which really only threatened rain but was played on a heavy course. Thirty nine players were involved.
Dordie Bragg won the Division 1 Golf NSW event and thus progresses to the NSW playoff day in November at Stonecutters Ridge Golf Course. Her round fine of 84 for 70 nett was the lowest nett score on the day.
This week at Scone on Thursday, October 27 the ladies will play an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Julie Leckie and it will also be the Medal of Medals round.
On Saturday, October 29 an 18 Hole Individual and two ball stableford from the Red Tees will be played sponsored by Brad Baker.
As usual the weekly Open Medley Stableford is also on offer.
