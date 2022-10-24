Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Scone Golf Club report: Mac Dawson crowned Scone's men's champion for fifth time

Updated October 24 2022 - 8:36pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a wet end to Scone Golf Club men's championships but a winner was determined.

Due to weather impacts the Scone Golf Club men's championships were reduced to 36 hole scores with the last two rounds being abandoned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.