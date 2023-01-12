Like all aspects of society, both online and offline, there are positives and negatives. From Facebook groups to text messages, skate parks to nightclubs, there is always the risk of something dodgy going on. But if we focus on the negative we can miss the value and good they can carry. We shouldn't be afraid but we should stay aware, working to keep our information safe and secure. We should also, as users, demand to be included in the conversation of what kind of internet we want to see.

