The Blue Heeler Film Festival is all set to roll out the red carpet tomorrow evening (October 22) at Denman Memorial Hall for the ninth annual awards night since Muswellbrook Shire Council launched the event in 2013.
What started out as a local community-based event has now grow into a vibrant film festival that has attracted the attention of up-and-coming film makers from all over the country - and now the world.
This year the event attracted the attention of filmmakers from as far afield as Russia, the US and China, Muswellbrook Shire Council Partnerships Officer Stephen Wright said.
"We've got about five [entries] from overseas, which we've never had before so the reach is [extensive]," Mr Wright said.
"They're not eligible to enter because it is an Australian competition, but it's great to see people in Russia China and America hearing about the Blue Heeler Film Festival in Muswellbrook and putting forward films."
Australian filmmakers from all skill levels were welcome to compete in these year's festival, from experienced directors to newcomers making a go of using nothing more than the camera on their smart phone.
Films could be any genre, but had to be family-friendly, under seven minutes long and made in Australia.
More than 70 entries have been narrowed down to 23 finalist in two categories.
The competition offers an attractive prize pool with the winner of the open category walking away with a $10,000 and the coveted 'Golden Bluey' trophy.
In the secondary school category, winner received $5000 in prize money.
Coming off the back of this year inaugural Great Cattle Dog Muster in September, this year's film theme was none of other than Aussie "working dogs".
"It's a pretty good competition for emerging filmmakers and people who want to get exposure and also professional and filmmakers," Mr Wright said.
Tickets are free and can still be secured online at blueheelerfilmfestival.eventbrite.com/
The night kicks off at 6pm at Denman Memorial Hall with canapes and refreshments by Small Forest Wines.
Due to changes with the weather, the community screening of the films will take place on Sunday, October 23 at the Now at Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre from 7pm.
