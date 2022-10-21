Hunter Valley News
The 2022 Blue Heeler Film Festival Awards night puts a spotlight on new talent

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:30am
This year's Blue Heeler Film Festival theme celebrates all things 'working dog'. Picture by Karen Davis, courtesy of Blue Heeler Film Festival.

The Blue Heeler Film Festival is all set to roll out the red carpet tomorrow evening (October 22) at Denman Memorial Hall for the ninth annual awards night since Muswellbrook Shire Council launched the event in 2013.

