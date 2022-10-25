Proud, strong community Advertising Feature

Singleton has weathered some challenging times over its long history, but the town remains ever resilient.



Following the pandemic and this year's floods, the mood is buoyant as one of Singleton's flagship community events approaches, Christmas on John Street (December 10), and the Firelight Festival in May 2023 gears up to be bigger and better than ever.



One business looking forward to the future is Worn Out Wares, which celebrated its 18th birthday this year (along with WOW flowers). "That's 18 years of community support, and a whole lot of passion," says owner Louise Christensen, a born and bred local.



Worn Out Wares is a true family affair with Louise's daughters and parents involved in the eclectic gift shop, cafe and florist's. Louise employs about 20 people all up. Singletonians are very passionate about their community, Louise says.



Bernie Wood, of Singleton Earthmoving, arrived here 1980 and started his own business in 1981.

"More than 40 years later I still can't believe how lucky I've been," he says. "Not only has Singleton given me the opportunity to have a great business, but it's a wonderful town to raise a family.

"Besides the business still providing employment for around 20, it is how we generate most of our income that makes me proud. In 1987 another good friend got me started in mine rehabilitation, something that had been neglected for decades. Thirty-five years later, turning coal mines back into farming is still our main source of income."

Bernie has taken on board a much younger business partner as a succession plan. "Chris Bennett, a very capable, born and raised Singleton local, is now the main man."

Another long-time business owner is Trish Sellars, who started Think Solutions Cleaning & Support in 1990. It is an industry leader in providing essential commercial cleaning and support services and a big employer, with more than 120 staff.



"Singleton is fortunate to have a supportive community and a diversity of businesses which attract people to live and work in the region across all generations," Trish says.

Anita White is chief executive officer of Witmore Enterprises, which has provided disability support services in the Singleton area since 1958. She moved here from the South Coast in 1998, with her family.



"What I love about Singleton is that the community bands together and we have seen that with the recent floods," Anita says.



"Change is coming for our community with talk of mining closures, but I think if we are proactive and forward-thinking about industries, jobs and training, our town will only grow stronger because of the people who live here."