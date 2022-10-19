Hunter Valley News
Local artist Dan Bianco commissioned to paint a mural on Wingen signal station

Updated October 19 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 11:17pm
The signal box at Wingen, just north of Scone, is set for a revamp with local artist Dan Bianco set to cover its walls with a mural.

