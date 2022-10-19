The signal box at Wingen, just north of Scone, is set for a revamp with local artist Dan Bianco set to cover its walls with a mural.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) has commissioned the mural to be painted on the Hunter Valley Network railway's signaling and communications box in the town.
The Wingen also community came together over the weekend to meet Mr Bianco as part of an inspiration workshop and afternoon tea to discuss what they love about the landscape, history, and wildlife of Wingen.
"This was a great opportunity for the local community to get involved in something that they will see every day, and we wanted them to play a big part in the final design, and encourage any further feedback," ARTC Principal Advisor Environment and Community - Hunter Valley, Leah Cook said.
According to Ms Cook, a common theme that emerged was a strong connection to the natural environment around Wingen, including the plants and animals of the area.
"Of particular importance was the Wingen Maid - a rock formation in the local Wingen Maid Nature Reserve which, when viewed from certain angles, resembles the profile of a woman. The Wingen Maid is tied to legends of the Wanaruah people," she said.
"Another theme was the historical importance of rail in the Wingen community. Before the Ardglen tunnel was constructed in 1877 the rail line terminated at Wingen, and the town was integral to the operation of the rail network."
"We are proud to commission this meaningful artwork for the Wingen community and thank them for providing their great ideas on the design. The mural will be something the community can be proud of and that will truly represent the region."
The artist is currently working through the design phase to incorporate comments from local community members. Painting is scheduled to commence in early December, with the mural to be completed before the end of the year.
To find out more about the mural, get in touch with ARTC's Enviroline on 1300 550 402 or enviroline@artc.com.au.
