Dungog, Mid-Coast, Muswellbrook, Singleton, Upper Hunter, Maitland and Cessnock among councils that qualify for funding to repair flood-damaged roads and infrastructure

Updated October 19 2022 - 5:33am, first published October 18 2022 - 11:32pm
QUARRY PUBLIC MEETING

The Independent Planning Commission NSW will hold a public meeting next month on the finalised development application assessment proposed for the Martins Creek Quarry.

Local News

