It wasn't all that long ago Lachlan Walmsley helped Souths claim a Newcastle Rugby League premiership.
Next week the Upper Hunter product will be playing against Australia at the World Cup. Two years after relocating overseas Walsmley, in honour of his late grandfather George Morgan, will realise a dream and proudly represent Scotland on the international stage.
The Bravehearts begin their campaign against Italy in the English city of Newcastle this weekend and there's no doubt Walmsley's grandmother, Morgan's wife Joan, will be tuning in from Merriwa along with the rest of the outside back's family.
"To represent Scotland and my family name is an absolute honour," Walmsley, 24,said.
"It's something I have dreamt of since being a kid. Having my grandma and grandpa telling me I could represent Scotland for cricket when I was younger, but to do it for rugby league is an absolute dream come true.
"I couldn't be prouder and I'm sure grandpa is looking over me happy as ever and I can guarantee grandma is at home thinking and feeling the same way."
Walmsley started his rugby league journey in the group 21 competition, playing for Merriwa and Scone, saying "I wouldn't be where I am today without both those clubs and the people in the town".
He played under 18s for the Knights before joining the senior Newcastle RL ranks with Souths in 2017, helping the Lions claim a title the following year.
Souths fullback Walsmley was the leading try scorer in the Newcastle RL in 2018, crossing 17 times during the regular rounds and producing a streak of 18 from nine appearances en route to the decider.
He played NSW Cup for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2019 before returning to the Lions for a COVID-impacted 2020, which included a grand final appearance.
Soon after Walmsley relocated to the UK and says "I haven't really looked back".
He signed for Championship club Whitehaven in 2021 with the goal of "putting my name forward to hopefully find my way into a Scotland cap", debuting for the Bravehearts last year.
Walmsley recently wrapped up a 2022 campaign on the wing with Halifax Panthers, featuring in the play-offs and was among the Championship's leading try scorers.
He was officially named in Scotland's World Cup squad late last month, saying that "just capped it off".
Walmsley is eligible for the Bravehearts through his Scottish grandfather.
In terms of facing off with the Kangaroos at Coventry on Saturday week (October 22, 5:30am AEST), he admits: "I've had my eyes on that goal since I found out what the groups were. To play against the best team in the world is what everyone strives for or to be in the best team. But of course I'm excited and keen to get out there and give it my best."
Scotland also meet Fiji in the preliminary rounds.
Walmsley won't be the only former Newcastle RL player at the World Cup, which was postponed 12 months because of coronavirus.
Robert Tuilatu, previously a Cessnock forward and All Saints College student who turned 27 earlier this week, will represent Greece.
Tuilatu, most recently listed with London Broncos, helped Greece qualify for their maiden World Cup and is now preparing to meet France, Samoa and hosts England.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
