The Scone golfers have been pleased to finally have some drier conditions for play and the scores have consequently been outstanding.
On Saturday and Sunday October 15 and 16 the men played the first two rounds of the Club Championships which are kindly sponsored by the Scone Happy Tooth. In round one there was a field of 56 players. Three of these had 65 nett but Brody Wilson was the Scone RSL Group Monthly Mug winner on a countback. His round was greatly enhanced by a Hole In One on the 17th. It is Brody's first hole in one which also won him the Dawson Estate Agents Eagles Nest and the NTP.
Ross Banks won B Grade with 65 nett and Sid Collison won C Grade with 65 nett. The A Grade winner was Clayton Rogers who had 68 nett.
In the scratch scores Mac Dawson had the best round with 70 to lead by two shots to Matt Hobbs with Jake Teague a further two shots back. In B Grade Ross Banks had 76 to be four shots ahead of both Mick Reynolds and David Druce. The C Grade event was led by Brody Wilson with 85, ahead of Lindsay Hodge on 88 and Peter Teague on 91. The Senior division was led by Ross Banks 76 from Mick Alsleben, Mick Reynolds and David Druce all on 80.
Balls were won by: Brody Wilson, Sid Collison, Ross Banks 65, David Bradshaw, Mick Soper, Mick Reynolds 66, Lindsay Hodge, Charlie Manning 67, Peter Teague, Clayton Rogers, David Druce, Brett Koppel 68, Mick Curry, Mac Dawson, Matt Hobbs, Adam Brayshaw 69, George Campbell, Brad Hockley, Joel Harrison 70, Russell Jukes, Gordon Halliday, Geoff Barton and Jake Teague 71 nett.
Round two was played on Sunday with Jim Elder sponsoring the daily event. Again in ideal golfing conditions for the forty players, the scoring was very good. The best rounds were by Charlie Wintle, Paul Smart and Mick Soper who all had 68 nett. Charlie won on countback to take the B Grade prize. In A Grade a countback was also needed to separate Justin Smart, Scott Bourke and Joel Harrison when they all had 69 nett with Justin gaining the prize. Geoff Barton also had 69 nett to win the C Grade prize.
Balls were won by all these players plus Matt Hobbs 70, Mick Alsleben 70, Luke Stevens 71, Jake Teague 72, Lindsay Hodge 72, Robert Ryan 72, Mac Dawson 72, David Bradshaw 73 nett on a countback from Russell Jukes and David Druce.
The NTP's were won by: 4th: Mick Soper 4.65 metres, 8th: Michael Robinson 0.89 metres (Jackpot 1 ball), 13th: Justin Smart 3.56 metres, 17th: Scott Bourke 1.9 metres.
The leaders in the Championships after two rounds are Mac Dawson who backed up his round 1 of score of 70 with 73 to be one ahead of Matt Hobbs who repeated Saturday's score of 72. Jake Teague is in third spot five shots behind. The B Grade leader by one shot is Ross Banks on 161 from Charlie Wintle on 162 with David Druce two shots further back. The C Grade leader is Lindsay Hodge on 180, two ahead of Brody Wilson with Geoff Barton and Russell Jukes both two shots further in arrears. Mick Alsleben leads the Senior event on 157, four ahead of Ross Banks with Charlie Wintle a further shot back.
On Thursday October 13 the ladies played an 18 Hole Stableford. A countback was needed between winner Kim Clydsdale and runner up Kerry McLennan when they both had 39 points. Balls went to these players plus Julie Leckie 38 and Cath Payne 36 points on a countback from Lyn Banks and Nickie Cramsie with Lyn Banks winning the NTP on the 8th .
This week at Scone the men's Scone Happy Tooth Championships will continue on Saturday and Sunday October 22 and 23. Round three on Saturday will be sponsored by Bill Pumpa and it is also the Herb Phelps Memorial Day. Round four on Sunday is the Phelps Family sponsored day. The ladies will play the last of the Monthly Medal rounds for the Melanie's Jewellers and Mitani Café prizes. They will also be vying for the last bottle of wine in the Julie Leckie "Wine O'Clock Putting". The weekly Open Medley Stableford is also on offer as usual.
