The leaders in the Championships after two rounds are Mac Dawson who backed up his round 1 of score of 70 with 73 to be one ahead of Matt Hobbs who repeated Saturday's score of 72. Jake Teague is in third spot five shots behind. The B Grade leader by one shot is Ross Banks on 161 from Charlie Wintle on 162 with David Druce two shots further back. The C Grade leader is Lindsay Hodge on 180, two ahead of Brody Wilson with Geoff Barton and Russell Jukes both two shots further in arrears. Mick Alsleben leads the Senior event on 157, four ahead of Ross Banks with Charlie Wintle a further shot back.