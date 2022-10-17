Countdown to championships

It is just over two weeks to go until the Muswellbrook Squash Club Championships takes place on Saturday, October 29.
The highlight of the calendar year received a great boost earlier this week with the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel and Darryl's Equipment Hire supporting the event.
The Royal Hotel will be sponsoring the Men's A Grade Shield currently held by Noman Jawaad while Darryl's Equipment Hire continues his sponsorship of the Women's A Grade Shield currently held by Donna Murdoch.
There'll be plenty of players looking to get displace them this year and a full day of squash action is guaranteed with all divisions and finals being played over the course of the day.
Spectators are most welcome to come along to the Denman Squash Courts to enjoy the squash and the free lunch later in the day.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts ...
Court 1 and Hunter Medical Practice have an unassailable lead over the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel 3 rubbers to 1 with a match to play.
Noman "all in a day's work" Jawaad had a minor hiccup dropping a game in his four-set win over Chris "feed me" Agosto to get HMP well on the way but Adrian "twist and shout" squared it up for the Royal but needed Belinda "bend and stretch" Stephens to thankfully run out of puff in a fast and furious five setter.
Mick "let the racquet do the talking" Howard and Julie "start talking racquet" Allen decided to try out the red dot ball which made for a lot more rallies and some entertaining squash as both players tried to adjust their game to the bouncier ball.
In the end Mick figured it out quicker than Julie in a fun-filled three sets to get HMP the lead again.
Court 2 and the Railway Hotel and Edward Higgens Parkinson are locked at two rubbers apiece with a match to play with two epic five setters setting the tone for the teams.
Graeme "follow the yellow brick road" Nebauer was on the right path taking the first set against Alex "the wizard" Newton but then lost his way allowing Alex to power on to take the next two sets.
Graeme found the path again to square it all up but then took a wrong turn allowing Alex to work his magic to take the fifth set and gain an early lead for the Railway in a topsy turvy match.
The Workers Club match of the round went to EHP Bill "off to the tip" Coveny and the Railway's Tim "what just happened" Valantine in a match that was like watching a train wreck, there was some horrible and incredible shots, but you couldn't look away.
Tim blasted Bill off the court 9-0 in the first game but struggled to ram home the advantage narrowly going down 10-9 in the second.
At one set apiece both players hit the reset button but came away with the same result, Tim powering ahead 9-3 in the third set only to see Bill scrape home in the fourth 10-8.
Tim was still in a state of shock when Bill was able to finally string some shots together to take the fifth 9-5 and win a match that had more twists than a Hitchcock movie.
Curtis Gant Betts had the bye and should be filing their return next week against the Royal Hotel.
See you on the courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.