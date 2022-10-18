Is it scone (as in gone) or scone (like bone) ... or 'skoon' (is that even a thing? Maybe only Scotland).
And is it jam first and then cream, or cream and then jam when serving the aforementioned scone?
Whether you say scone or skoon; or like to add the cream or jam first, there will be plenty of opportunity to discuss pronunciation and experiment with toppings when the inaugural 'Have a scone in Scone' event kicks off this Saturday, October 22.
The week-long event, from October 22 to 29, is all about highlighting the humble scone, the baked good, in Scone, the Upper Hunter town.
From morning teas at participating venues to guided historical walks around town, scone workshops, race meets, pub gigs and a fair day, there will be a mix of activities to enjoy during the week, with a calendar of events coming soon from the Scone Chamber of Commerce.
As a fitting finale, the week of activities will be rounded off with the local CWA ladies judging a 'great scone bake off' to name the baker with the best scone in Scone.
The bake off is open to anyone and everyone. Categories are primary school, high school and open - welcoming professionals and amateurs alike.
Those who want to get a head start on their competition can take part in the CWA's scone-making workshop on Tuesday, October 25 at the CWA rooms.
The CWA's very own champion scone makers will guide bakers through the secrets of scone making, Scone and District CWA Secretary Carolyn Carter said.
Secrets that Mrs Carter was keeping very tight-lipped about.
"Well you'll have to come along to find out." She said. "No secrets are being revealed until the workshop".
But Mrs Carter was happy to share what the judges were looking for in the winning scone.
"They should be no bigger than two and a half inches in diameter (six centimetres) and should be cooked so they are separate, you don't want them joined together," Mrs Carter said.
"They should have a nice golden top, but have no flour on the top or bottom; and they should be light of course, you don't want a ship's anchor or anything like that," Mrs Carter said.
She also added that a scone should never be cut open, it should be soft enough to be broken open.
"You break open a scone, you don't cut a scone ... even though we all do. But when you break open a scone you should be able to see the layers within," Mrs Carter said, and that's how you know it's a good scone.
Someone who was happy to give away a few secrets for baking a perfect scone was the team at The Cottage, who will be serving up scones throughout the week.
Manager Tammy Selwood, said the key is in the butter.
"Cold butter works best and don't overwork the mixture and don't over cook them. Scones are best served warm straight from the oven."
During the week of festivities they will be rotating between the classic traditional scone with homemade jam and cream; pumpkin with butter, or date with butter; and for the savoury lovers, they'll have cheese and chive scones served with butter.
But Mrs Selwood said while the traditional topping (a quality double cream and house-made jam) is tried and tested and remains the most popular, she has some suggestions for mixing things up.
If scone enthusiasts were feeling adventurous Mrs Selwood suggests trying toppings like lemon curd or fresh blueberries and cream. Or for something savoury, avocado, smoked salmon or créme fraiche and a squeeze of lime.
Stuart Jamieson, owner of Asser House Cafe also agrees there's something special about sticking to the traditional scone with jam and cream.
"We get the most complements on our traditional scone. You can't go past the traditional Chantilly cream and jam," he said.
And while he said he's not about to give away all his secrets, his biggest tip is to make your scones "with love and passion".
"The team is very excited [about the event], it will be great to see the humble scone showcased in this manner," Mr Jamieson.
Participating cafes, restaurants and pubs will have scones on offer throughout the week where customers can vote in the 'People's Choice' competition to support their favourites.
The original idea to 'Have a scone in Scone' has been a long time in the "baking".
Like so many events stalled by the impacts of COVID, this year was the first opportunity to get the event off the ground, said Scone Chamber or Commerce and Industry President Rachael McGuirk.
It offered an opportunity to bring the community and visitors together to support local business and tourism. A chance to show off the town ...
"And to promote Scone as something other than just the 'horse capital', because that's not all we are," Ms McGuirk said.
A driving force behind getting the event up and running, was Ms McGuirk's dad, Phil McGuirk, who came up with the idea to 'Have a scone in Scone' as a way for locals to support locals and to attract people to the region.
"It's something that Scone can become known for," Ms McGuirk said.
"One of our board members owns one of the cafes in town and people always come in and say 'I have to have a scone on Scone'. So it's something people say already.
"It's just been the first year, due to COVID, that we've actually been able to hold the event. And it is something we planned at this time of year, simply because it's the opposite time of year to the Horse Festival.
"So it's bringing other reasons for people to come to town, but then also promoting all the local tourism [available]," Ms McGuirk said.
From October 22 to 28 from the following locations will be supporting 'Have a scone in Scone' and offering up their favourite selection of scones, which customers can vote on throughout the week.
Asser House Cafe; The Buttered Scone; Crowded House Cafe; The Throughbred Hotel; Mitani - Scone Golf Club; Chocolate and Moss; The Royal; The Bar; The Belmore; The Cottage; Plants on Main (Garden Tea on Saturday, October 22 at 10am or 1pm). Kittyhawk Cafe, Scone Airport (Bristol Fighter Devonshire Tea on Wednesday, October 26 from 2pm.
For the event finale, on October 29, everyone is invited to attend the St Luke's Fair at Luke's Anglican Church and the 'Have a scone in Scone' finale judging event. There will be scone tasting, stalls, and family-friendly activities.
"The Spring Fair, which is the culmination event next Saturday is the great scone bake off," Ms McGuirk said.
"People can enter their own scone to be judged by the CWA and there will be like a bit of a Sydney Royal Easter Show cook off, but judged CWA at the St Luke's Hall.
"It just means that everybody can then get involved by doing their own cooking, it's not just about the local cafes, it's about locals getting involved or people entering their scone to be judged."
"There's lots of different activities that people can get involved in [during the week]," Ms McGuirk from the Chamber of Commerce said.
The plan is to make 'Have a scone in Scone' become an annual event and something that keeps people coming back each year.
"What we hope to achieve is to bring people to town, but for them to then see that there are actually lots of things to do here.
"Hopefully we have something that will expand on this throughout the years and it will drive tourism into the town and [encourage] people to stay longer than just the day. They would want to stay overnight or two or three nights to attend different things during the festival week.
So what is the right way to dish up your cream and jam scone?
Mrs Carter from the CWA said to suit yourself.
"Well I like to do jam and then cream, but probably because it's easier to do it that way. And it's probably easier to wipe cream off your lips than jam. But in terms in anything else I can argue, which is the correct way," she said.
For Ms McGurik it's always jam first.
"Which is the right way to do it? Definitely jam first and then your cream. I'm a jam and then cream girl," she said.
Entries for the bake-off close at 9am on Saturday, October 29 at the St Luke's Hall with winners announced at 3pm that afternoon.
For more information about the entry conditions and details about the week of activities, visit: www.sconechamber.com.au/have-a-scone-in-scone/
