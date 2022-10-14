It was a wet start when the Rattlin Bones & Engine Groans Machinery Society's tractor convoy made their way along the back roads of the Upper Hunter this morning for day three of their seven-day adventure drive.
But the sun soon came out and reminded these dedicated tractor enthusiasts why they love nothing more than the humming-grumble of horsepower and steel in the morning.
Tractors of varying vintages, many of them hitched up with camper trailers, formed the spectacle that is the 'Rattlin' around the Barringtons tractor trek'.
It's a fun run for tractor lovers to bring out their historical workhorses, their pride and joy, and take them for a spin across some of the region's most beautiful stretches of countryside.
Vice President of Rattlin' Bones & Engine Groans Machinery Society Bill Onley, said the group sticks to back roads because there's more to see and enjoy - and obviously no one wants to get caught up in traffic.
"We usually try to drive on back roads. They can be gravel or sealed, the more interesting, the more hills and the more creek crossings the better," Mr Onley said.
Numbers were down this year, but while the weather may have dampened plans, it didn't dampen spirits.
"It was going to be a lot bigger, except it rained last weekend and people chickened out and thought it was going to be raining for the next week," Mr Onley said.
But as it turned out, the weather has been kind for the most part.
With most drivers sitting in an open cab atop their tractors as they roll along at a gentle pace, they get to see so much and really take in the serenity of their surroundings.
"I can't find any better feeling," Mr Onley said.
"It's a great way to relax and meet great people, we support little communities where possible by going and spending our money there, having lunch, or whatever or tea at a small pub tea to just support local businesses."
But the best part is the people, he said, both in the convoy and all those they meet along the way. Waving them down to ask questions about the curious-looking convoy, so share a story about an old machine they have sitting dormant in a shed or paddock somewhere.
"We get to see a lot of the country side and meet beautiful people," Mr Onley said.
"Sometimes people will come along and say we've got this old tractor, would you like to come down and have a look at it."
To qualify for a historic registration vehicles needs to be older than 30 years, but many of the tractors in the convoy are as old as 50 years.
From the big Chamberlain tractors to the little Fergusons, some tractors have been lovely restored to a high spec and some are just good enough as they are - their story marked in dents and tiny scratches, markings of life as a mechanical workhorse.
In a round trip from Aberdeen the tractors expect to ring up about 500 kilometres from start to finish.
Day one kicked off on Wednesday (October 12) where the trek started at Aberdeen with the convoy heading toward Murrurundi via Tymore. With a night stay at Murrurundi Caravan Park.
On day two (Thursday, October 13) the convoy headed north from Murrurundi to Spring Ridge via Blackville and rounded out the day with a few cold ones and a good feed at the Spring Ridge Hotel.
Day three (Friday, October 14) travel plans took a slight detours due to a few road closures because of heavy rain from the weekend. A few detours later and the tractor trek continued onto Quirindi, where they stopped for lunch before making camp at Wallabadah for the night.
For day four (Saturday, October 15) the trek takes off from Wallabadah and head to Dungowan, where the group would normally drop in for the Dungowan Rally. But it too has fallen victim to the wet weather and organisers were forced to cancel this year's fair. But the tractor trek goes on and the group plans to camp at a friend's property.
On day five (Sunday, October 16) the convoy plans to make its way to Nundle.
Day six (Money, October 17) the trek heads to Moonan Flat.
Day seven (Tuesday, October 18) the trek finishes up where it started as the convoy heads back into Aberdeen for lunch.
